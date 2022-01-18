How to watch Sing 2 online: Everywhere you can stream the movie right now

Sing 2 is in theaters, but everyone who knows how to watch Sing 2 online has their ace in the hole for keeping kids occupied without having to go out and into a movie theater. Not only is going to the theater a bit more expensive — especially for groups of three or more — but not everyone feels safe heading out to the movies in the midst of a coronavirus surge.

Sing 2 Cast, Crew, etc. Cast: The voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson among others

Directors: Garth Jennings

Run-time: 1h 50min

Age rating: PG

Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

IMDB: 7.6/10

As for Sing 2 itself, the consensus for the Dec. 2021 film goes something like

"second verse, same as the first," and in a good way. An all-star lineup of actors and musicians are back to voice a zoo-full of musically-inclined animals who just want to rock.

As always, they're led by Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey), the ambitious koala who is set on being the maestro of a new show at Redshore City. He's joined by Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) the pig, who will try to convince her husband Gunter (Nick Kroll) to babysit their 25 kids.

They're joined by guitarist Ash (Scarlett Johansson) a porcupine ready to rock, and the singing gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton). While Johnny's got to figure out whether he wants to sing or follow his new passion of dancing, Ash will play a pivotal role in the big addition that Buster wants to make: adding the famous and reclusive lion Clay Calloway (Bono) to their squad.

How to watch Sing 2 online at home

You do not need to go to a theater to watch Sing 2, nor should you. Right now, Sing 2 is available to rent online for the price of 1 or 2 movie tickets, at $24.99 at Amazon Prime Video, among other services such as Google Play, which has it for $5 less at the moment:

These services fill the gap between theatrical release and streaming/Blu-ray releases, and are often the only way to see a movie after its theatrical release and prior to its streaming service release.

Is Sing 2 on Netflix? Or HBO Max?

While Netflix has a ton of movies for children and families, it's not a place where you can see Sing or Sing 2. In fact, Sing 2 isn't on any of the major streaming services, such as HBO Max or Peacock.

Peacock, though, is where we expect Sing 2 to eventually wind up. That's because Sing 2 is distributed by Universal Pictures, which is owned by NBCUniversal. That's owned by Comcast, which also owns Peacock.

How to watch Sing 2 from anywhere on Earth

So, as I said above, some folks stuck abroad — away from countries where Sing 2 may not be available for rental on digital purchase on their platform of choice — will likely be running into geo-fenced restrictions on what services they can use. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), they can watch Sing 2 (and all the other services from their home country) no matter where they are.

Our pick for the best VPN s ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Can I watch Sing 2 in the UK?

Unfortunately, folks in the UK cannot rent Sing 2 on Amazon's UK store, as it seems the movie doesn't have a UK digital release yet.

Of course, using a VPN such as our picks ExpressVPN can help Americans abroad watch Sling 2 wherever they go.