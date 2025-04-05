5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Peacock, and more

April showers may bring May flowers, but the best streaming services are already blooming with plenty of great new movies to watch this weekend. But when you're spoiled for choice, narrowing down which movies are worth the hype can be tough.

That's why we're highlighting all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night one to remember.

My weekend watch list is topped by a new French action thriller on Netflix, "Banger," that looks to bring some high-octane twists and turns.

There's also "Paddington in Peru," which makes it debut on video-on-demand platforms, A24’s teen apocalypse comedy "Y2K" on Max, and a musical biopic on Peacock that will take you right back to the '80s: "Girl You Know It's True."

So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies on streaming to watch this weekend.

'Paddington in Peru' (PVOD)

Everyone's favorite marmalade-loving bear is back in his biggest adventure yet. "Paddington in Peru," the third installment in the beloved children's series, sees the adventurous bear head back home to pay a visit to his Aunt Lucy. Or at least, that was the plan.

When Aunt Lucy goes missing from her retirement home, the ever-polite Paddington Bear and the London family that adopted him (Hugh Bonneville and Emily Mortimer) set out on a jungle safari to find her.

Their journey brings them face-to-face with an age-old treasure hunt, an eccentric river guide (Antonio Banderas), and a guitar-playing nun (Olivia Colman).

While it may not quite capture the enchanting charm of the much-loved "Paddington 2," Paddington's threequel is a wonderfully fun adventure with plenty of the series' signature warmth, humor and heart that fans have come to love.

'Banger' (Netflix)

If subtitles aren't a deal-breaker for you, "Banger" looks like a must-watch for action movie buffs.

This French action-comedy stars Vincent Cassel as Scorpex, a burned-out DJ who's been mixing beats long enough to realize that his career is on life support. But his fortunes change when he's recruited to bust a quirky criminal gang with ties to one of his music scene rivals, Vestax (Mister V).

Narcotics agent Rose (Laura Felpin) uses Scorpex's mounting debt as leverage to strong-arm him into becoming an informant. But as he infiltrates the gang, he realizes he may just have one banger left in him, and he'll risk it all to relaunch his career.

"Banger" looks like a pretty formulaic B-movie action comedy, but with enough twists and turns and a solid performance by Cassel to keep things interesting.

'Y2K' (Max)

A24’s teen apocalypse comedy "Y2K" hasn't gotten the best reviews (it's currently sitting at a 42% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes) but y'know, sometimes bad movies are just as fun to watch as good ones.

Written and directed by Saturday Night Live vet Kyle Mooney, it follows two high school wallflowers (Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison) who score an invite to the most popular kid in school's New Year's Eve party in 1999.

But their hopes at climbing the social ladder are dashed when all the conspiracy theories surrounding Y2K come true and '90s tech springs to life and starts killing people. Mayhem ensues, and what starts as the hottest party of the year devolves into a campy, horror survival story.

'Girl You Know It's True' (Peacock)

A great pick for music lovers this week is "Girl You Know It's True," a musical biopic that dives into the infamous rise and fall of Milli Vanilli, offering a fresh perspective on one of the industry's most controversial stories.

Step back into the '80s when the German R&B duo became an international sensation with their debut album “All or Nothing.”

Their success was undeniable, but that fame came at a cost. When the news broke that its members, Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus, weren't actually singing any of their music but lip-syncing instead, their shot at stardom came crashing down.

Directed by Simon Verhoeven, "Girl You Know It's True" tells the surreal story of the duo’s rise to fame and the scandal that shattered it, with Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali portraying Pilatus and Morvan.

'Insidious: Chapter 2' (Netflix)

The Insidious series is one of my favorite horror franchises to date, and "Insidious Chapter 2" might just be the scariest of the bunch.

After the Lambert family — Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai (Rose Byrne) — wrenched their young son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) from the clutches of a demonic force in the first movie, "Chapter 2" reveals that what happened to their son may be no coincidence. And that the family's ties to the mysterious, otherworldly Further may be stronger than they thought.

Part ghost story and part detective story, "Chapter 2" kicks off right where the first left off. The family is desperate to move on with their lives, but the spirits have other plans.

When Josh starts behaving oddly, Renei teams up with his mother Lorraine (Barbara Hershey) and her ghost-hunting friends to investigate the past to save the family's future.

