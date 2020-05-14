How to watch Prince and the Revolution: Live concert, start time and more

Prince and the Revolution: Live concert start time The Prince and the Revolution: Live concert begins TONIGHT (May 14) at 8 p.m. Eastern on YouTube, and runs through the weekend.

Get ready to rock when you watch Prince and the Revolution: Live concert starting tonight for a three-day event. The Prince Estate is releasing footage of the legendary 1985 concert from the end of the Purple Rain Tour to stream digitally for the first time on YouTube — and you can even watch it directly from this page.

The concert took place on March 30, 1985 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. It featured members of the Revolution, including drummer Bobby Z, guitarist Wendy Melvoin, keyboardists Lisa Coleman and Matt Fink, and others. Bobby Z will partake in a Q&A session on YouTube an hour before the premiere.

The show will be available on Prince’s official YouTube Channel for three days, starting tonight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. The event will support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Viewer donations will be matched by Google, up to $5M.

The 1985 concert was released that year on VHS video and was out of print until it was reissued as part of the Purple Rain deluxe edition in 2017. The show is full of hits including Purple Rain, When Doves Cry and I Would Die 4 RU as well as rare releases like Possessed and How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore (full set list below).

Here's everything to know about how to watch Prince and the Revolution: Live concert.

Watch the Prince and the Revolution Live concert right here:

You don't even need to leave this page to watch the iconic singer's 1985 concert on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight. It's right here, below, from tonight through Sunday night.

Prince and the Revolution Live concert pre-show

A pre-show for the concert special is taking place an hour before, at 7 p.m. Eastern. Special guest star Bobby Z will join host Andrea Swensson of Minnesota Public Radio’s 89.3 The Current.

Prince and the Revolution Live concert set list

The full tracklist for the Prince 1985 concert slaps. Seriously, it's almost like a greatest hits Prince parade.

Let’s Go Crazy (6:03) Delirious (2:51) 1999 (5:51) Little Red Corvette (3:39) Take Me With U (4:57) Yankee Doodle Dandy (3:53) Do Me Baby (4:51) Irresistible Bitch (1:56) Possessed (4:25) How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (7:19) Let’s Pretend We’re Married (2:11) International Lover (2:01) God (7:46) Computer Blue (4:15) Darling Nikki (3:30) The Beautiful Ones (6:50) When Doves Cry (9:29) I Would Die 4 U (3:27) Baby I’m a Star (10:57) Purple Rain (19:26)