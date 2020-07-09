How to watch Palm Springs movie online: Hulu release date, trailer, reviews and more

Palm Springs release date, cast Release date: Friday, July 10

Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Peter Gallagher, June Squibb, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin

Director: Max Barbakow

Run-time: 1h 30 min

Age rating: R

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Get ready to fall in love, die, repeat when you watch Palm Springs movie online. The Hulu original stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as two crazy kids who find themselves reliving the same day over and over ... and over and over ... and over and over again. Think Groundhog's Day, but instead of just Bill Murray reliving an infinite time loop, it extends to Andie MacDowell.

Palm Springs movie is set on the day of a wedding, attended by carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti). They're attracted to each other, but things get complicated the next morning when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves or each other

Palm Springs had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2020. The film was received with raves and Hulu and Neon Films purchased it in the biggest deal in Sundance history.

A charming but not-too-sweet romantic comedy is exactly the kind of summer movie we need right now in these continuing pandemic times. And it feels extremely timely — a movie about the maddening experience of doing the same thing every day is a perfect metaphor for quarantine.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Palm Springs online.

How to watch Palm Springs with a VPN

If you're away from home, in a country that doesn't let you watch Hulu, you don't need to miss out on watching Palm Springs online. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Palm Springs movie in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch Palm Springs on Hulu starting at 12:01 a.m. ET Friday, July 10. That means West Coast viewers get to start it at the more tolerable time of 9 p.m. Pacific tonight (July 9).

Palm Springs is just one of many exclusive movies and TV shows offered on Hulu. In addition to its acclaimed originals like High Fidelity and Shrill, Hulu streams next-day airings of current TV shows and library content from FX.

How to watch Palm Springs in the UK, Canada or Australia

Unfortunately, Hulu is only available in the U.S. If you're on a trip away from home, you can watch Palm Springs online with a VPN like ExpressVPN.

Palm Springs trailer

The Palm Springs trailer is set, very appropriately, to the Cyndi Lauper song Time After Time. Sarah (Cristin Milioti) wakes up on the wedding day of Tala and Abe (Camila Mendes and Tyler Hoechlin). Later, she meets Nyles (Andy Samberg) and sparks fly. Unfortunately, their budding romance takes a seriously twisted turn. And then Sarah finds herself waking up again ... on wedding day. She discovers that Nyles is also reliving the day in a seemingly infinite loop. How do they get out of it?

Palm Springs movie reviews

Palm Springs is receiving almost universal good reviews. Here's a sampling of what movie critics are saying:

Rolling Stone: "... before you dismiss Palm Springs as Groundhog Day at a wedding, please realize that you’ll be watching this sneakily provocative romcom in a way the filmmakers never intended. The pandemic has made the idea of recycling the same day repeatedly with the same people (but this time with a mask) all too real."

Time: "... the movie is so light on its feet that it never feels forced or didactic, even when it asks us to confront piercing truths about love and the elusive meaning of happiness"

Vulture: "The Hello Kitty–cute chemistry between Milioti and Samberg would verge on cloying if a few obvious revelations weren’t waiting in the wings to f--- things up."

Entertainment Weekly: "At its core, the movie is too in love with love — or at least its messy, time-jumping ideal of it — for that kind of true discomfort comedy. That makes it less brave, maybe, but in this moment we're living in, who could begrudge a happy ending?"

The Curvy Film Critic: "Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg are comedy gold with a chemistry that is precious, powerful, playful and palpable"