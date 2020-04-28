How to watch Normal People online: Hulu release date and how to stream from anywhere

Yes it's almost time to watch Normal People online. Sally Rooney's bestselling novel's adaptation to a TV series has been highly anticipated, and we've got all the details.

Normal People is a heart-wrenching tale of first love in the roller coaster relationship between two Irish teenagers, Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meet in secondary school (aka high school in the U.S.) and then later both attend Trinity College in Dublin.

Normal People the show consists of 12 episodes, all of which will be released on Hulu at once, so you can binge to your heart's content.

Normal People start time, channel Normal People season 1 will be released on Wednesday, April 29 at 12 a.m. Eastern on Hulu.

Rooney's 2018 novel made the long list for the Man Booker Prize and The Guardian's ranking of the top 100 books of the 21st century. Readers were captivated by the complex love story at its heart.

In Normal People, Connell is handsome, popular and smart. He begins a secret romance with the unpopular, brilliant Marianne, whose wealthy family employs Connell's mother as a cleaner. When they reunite at Trinity College, it's Marianne's time to shine as she blossoms into an attractive and sought-after young woman. Throughout their on-again, off-again relationship, Connell and Marianne help each other process toxic family drama, personal insecurities and issues around depression, suicide and and abuse.

The first six episodes were co-written by Rooney and directed by the Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson (Room).

Here's everything you need to watch Normal People around the world.

How to watch Normal People from anywhere in the world with a VPN

If you're in a country with geo-restrictions, you don't need to miss out on watching Normal People online. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch Normal People in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the entire first season of Normal People on Wednesday, April 29 at 12 a.m. Eastern on Hulu. That means West Coast viewers can see it tonight at 9 p.m. Pacific.

Normal People is just one of many great shows and movies streaming on Hulu. In addition to next-day airings of current TV shows and library content from FX, Hulu offers award-winning series like The Handmaid's Tale. Other originals include Little Fires Everywhere, High Fidelity, Shrill, PEN15, Casual and Ramy.View Deal

How to watch Normal People in the UK

Normal People is actually an Irish production, so Brits can watch it live on the telly for free. It is airing on BBC One every Monday at 9 p.m.

If you want to binge it, the entire first season was also released on iPlayer.

How to watch Normal People in Canada

Bad news, Canadians. Hulu isn't in Canada — b ut you can still watch Normal People. Just check out our above section on how to use ExpressVPN to watch.

How to watch Normal People in Australia

It's a g'day mate, since Aussies can watch Normal People online with the streaming service Stan.

Stan's packages start at $10 a month, but if you're not sure about subscribing, you can check it out first with a free 1-month trial.

Normal People trailer

If you want to get a little taste of the drama in Normal People for yourself, you can watch the official trailer below. It should give you an idea of how many tears you'll shed while watching the show.