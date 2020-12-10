How to watch Love Actually online: All the streaming info you need

Love Actually details Year: 2003

Cast: Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson

Run time: 136 min

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 64%

Christmas (and romance) are all around when you watch Love Actually online. Set in the weeks leading up to the holiday, the film weaves together several stories that touch on different kinds of love, ranging from a first crush to a heartbreaking betrayal to abiding friendship. And the bonus is that the vignettes are connected!

Love Actually features a huge ensemble cast of stars — some of whom were relatively unknown when they appeared in the movie. You've got established veterans like Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson, but also up-and-comers (at the time) like Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln.

Since it came out in 2003, Love Actually has become a Christmas classic (though it has its critics, too). And like other seasonal favorites, it's packed with great music. Watch Grant's Prime Minister bop to "Jump (For My Love)" to Joana belting out "All I Want For Christmas" at the school pageant.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Love Actually online.

How to watch Love Actually online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because you're away from home and don't have access to your usual streaming services doesn't meant you can't watch Love Actually online. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the movie from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Love Actually in the US

American viewers can watch Love Actually on AMC. There are a handful of airings starting Friday, Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. ET. But they'll need a cable package with AMC.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Love Actually on AMC with several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out its live TV service. Both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages include AMC, so you can tune into Love Actually whenever it's airing on the network. Plus, both plans come with a bunch of other channels, like Bravo, ESPN, HGTV and TLC.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, TBS, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Love Actually in the UK

Happy Christmas, Brits, because you can watch Love Actually on the Sky TV channel Sky Cinema or with the Sky Cinema pass on the streaming service Now TV. The pass comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs £11.99 per month.

How to watch Love Actually in Canada

Great news, Canadians: Love Actually is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in your country.

How to watch Love Actually in Australia

It's a very g'day for Aussies since Love Actually is streaming on Foxtel’s VoD service Binge, which offers a 14-day free trial before charging AUS$10 per month.

How to rent or buy Love Actually

Love Actually is also available to rent or buy at digital stores, generally around $3.99 for rental and $9.99 for purchase.

Is Love Actually on Netflix?

No, Love Actually is not on Netflix. But the streaming service is always adding new titles to its huge library, so we'll add it to our letter to Santa for next year.