A cult hit once thought done for good is resurrected when you watch How I Met Your Father online, as we're getting a follow-up series to the famed How I Met Your Mother sitcom. The new show stars Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell (with back-up from Kim Cattrall), heading a group of close friends trying to navigate the chaos of their lives in New York City.

How I Met Your Father release date and time Release Date: Hulu's How I Met Your Father starts streaming on Jan. 18.

Where: Hulu

Time: 3 a.m. ET

Episodes: The first two episodes debut on the 18th

Sophie (Duff) takes over the role of the protagonist of this new spin on a classic as she seeks love in a city filled with endless options. A challenge she faces head-on with the help of her friends Jess, Valentina, Charlie, Ellen and Sid, while the story is recounted from the near future to her children, through the eyes of her elder self (Cattrall).

The show follows the same format as its predecessor, with narration by older Sophie bookending the adventures of the younger one, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. At this moment, the show is not slated to share any direct continuity with predecessor How I Met Your Mother, though in the age of shared universes, who’s to say we won’t be popping in on Ted, Marshall, Robin, Barney and the rest of the gang?

How to watch How I Met Your Father online in the U.S.

The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father will be available to stream on Hulu on January 18. Future episodes will be released weekly for the remainder of the ten-episode season.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

How to watch How I Met Your Father in the UK and Canada

According to the show’s parent company, Disney, the series has yet to receive a date and platform for international distribution. It could wind up on the Star channel in Disney Plus in the U.K..

How I Met Your Father trailer

For an idea of what to expect from the series, the How I Met Your Father trailer takes us through the maddening life of Sophie and her friends as she does everything she can to find her soulmate while navigating life in the 21st century. Hijinks comes swift and with no shortage of supply.

How I Met Your Father cast

The cast of How I Met Your Father features Hilary Duff as Sophie, Kim Cattrall as future Sophie and Chris Lowell as Jesse.

They are joined by: Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen and Suraj Sharma as Sid.