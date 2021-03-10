How to use Windows 10 — essential tips and tricks

Windows is the most popular OS in the world, and knowing how to use Windows 10's productivity-focused features will allow you to truly make it sing. Windows 10 is an extremely versatile tool once you know you’re way around it.

Whether you’re looking to capture screenshots, split your screen into multiple segments or update your drivers, there’s a lot to learn.

It might seem a little overwhelming at first but our Windows 10 tips will give you the confidence to perform seemingly complex tasks with ease.

We’ve also got some guides for more advanced functions, including mapping a network drive and factory resetting your device if something has gone really wrong.

Let’s start with an essential, our guide will have you collecting images of what's on your screen in seconds.

Struggling to connect your new set of wireless headphones to your Windows 10 device? Your first port of call should be checking Bluetooth is definitely switched on, our guide will tell you how.

Keeping your Windows 10 device up to date is a critical task that will ensure its long-term health. Often updates will be performed automatically, but not always, so you need to know how to manually check for them. Luckily our guide breaks the whole process down.

If you’re having issues on your Windows 10 device then booting into safe mode might offer a solution and help your narrow down the problem. This one might seem tricky at first, but our instructions will make it a breeze.

Looking to create a video lecture or presentation? Recording your screen is a vital function in our increasingly virtual world. Thankfully Windows 10 includes in-built screen capture capabilities that are surprisingly straightforward to use.

Wanting to make the most of your screen or monitor display, then splitting your screen is a great way to make use of two tabs at once. Windows 10 even lets you split your screen into four equal segments, our guide will talk you through the steps.

Drivers ensure that third-party applications and accessories are working harmoniously with your Windows 10 device, it’s crucial that you make sure they’re kept updated. Our steps will show you how to perform this task.

A more advanced function, but extremely useful, mapping a network drive will allow you to share files with other devices in moments. Eliminate the need for email attachments or USB thumb drives using our easy-to-follow guide.

Online security is super important, so making sure you have a unique password on Windows 10 is a vital step. If you’re unsure how to go about changing your password, don’t worry we’re here to help.

