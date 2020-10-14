Holy crap! LG's $1,200 65-inch NanoCell TV is $699 right now for Prime Day

There are great Prime Day deals, and then there are great Prime Day deals. As in, deals that save you hundreds of dollars on top devices, like this $500 discount on LG's $1,199 65-inch NanoCell TV.

Amazon has the 65-inch LG Nano 8 Series 4K Smart TV on sale for $699. Again, that's $500 is savings on one of the best TVs we reviewed last years. Is it too soon to call this the holy grail of Prime Day TV deals? I think not.

LG NanoCell 65" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $699 @ Amazon

The LG NanoCell 8 Series of TVs offer local dimming and LG's quad core processor deliver the best picture quality possible for this price. Plus it comes with Alexa built-in for an effortless smart home control from the comfort of your couch.View Deal

LG's NanoCell technology rivals Samsung's QLED for enhancing LCD quality. Though it's more basic than LG's OLEDs — it has a quad-core processor, LED edge lighting and a fairly basic 60Hz refresh rate — the NanoCell 8 Series still has the feel of a premium TV but comes at a more accessible cost.

Other features of the NanoCell 8 series include LG ThinQ AI technology and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. And there's AirPlay 2 support built in so you can easily cast content from your iPhone, iPad or MacBook.

And that's why this $699 Prime Day TV deal is worth acting on. We rarely see good 65-inch TVs for that cheap, let alone great ones from one of the top TV brands.

If your TV needs an upgrade and you’re on the lookout for a bargain this Prime Day, you won't find much better in this tier. But check out our Amazon Prime Day deals page for all the latest discounts, or head straight to our Prime Day TV deals page for discounts from all the major brands.

