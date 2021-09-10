Hold off on buying a Nintendo Switch just yet — here's why

If you've been debating whether it's worth getting a Nintendo Switch in light of the imminent release of the Nintendo Switch OLED, we've got good news for you: the original Switch has been tipped to get a price cut ahead of the upgraded model's October 8 release.

That's according to regular tipster Nintend'Alerts, who tweeted that the price cut will go live in France as soon as next week, reducing the cost of Nintendo's four-year-old console from €329 to €270.

Unfortunately, there's no telling when and if the same price cuts will spread across the globe just yet. However, it wouldn't be surprising for other retailers to follow the same pattern. After all, it's not exactly unusual for the predecessor product to get cheaper ahead of the upcoming release.

This would be a huge deal since it would be the first time the console officially goes through this type of price cut since its launch in 2017, allowing customers to potentially save nearly $60 overall.

Check out our in-house price checker for the Nintendo Switch below, as that'll show you the best Switch deals currently available.

It's unclear whether the change in price would be permanent as there's also talk about the new OLED model replacing the base console in its entirety.

Nintendo Switch users would agree that gaming on this console could often be more expensive than they'd like it to be. In fact, taking both the price of the hardware and the best Nintendo Switch games into consideration, Switch gaming can turn out to be even more expensive than on other next-gen consoles from the likes of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. This is due to the fact that Nintendo games (as pricey as they are) rarely ever go on sale. And even if they do, the price cuts aren't usually significant.

Since the unveiling of the Nintendo Switch OLED, many gamers were left unsatisfied due to the arguably insufficient amount of upgrades that the console received. The new console got a slightly bigger OLED touchscreen, more expandable storage and wired LAN connectivity.

That's not to say that the newly-introduced features aren't exciting, though most of us had a hard time managing our expectations in light of the Nintendo Switch Pro rumors that were swirling around at the time.

But the "Nintendo Switch Pro" could be years away and there's not enough clarity to say whether it's going to arrive at all. However, if you've been holding off on purchasing the base model, it's worth waiting a bit more to see whether the price cuts will actually go live in your region.