Got an Android TV? Now you can get HMA VPN on it

If you're into streaming forbidden television from overseas using a VPN, but don't want to tether an HDMI cable from your PC to your TV, HMA (formerly known as HideMyAss!) may have a solution.

The formerly naughty VPN service provider, now a respectable subsidiary of antivirus maker Avast, today (March 3) announced support for smart TV sets and over-the-top streaming boxes running Android TV.

You can install the Android app directly from Google Play and pay through the app, or go through the HMA website, pay there and then install the app.

HMA isn't the first VPN provider to offer direct Android TV support. CyberGhost, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, VyprVPN and a few others already do.

HMA costs $12 per month or $83.88 per year. There's a 7-day free trial, and if you really like it, you can sign up for a 3-year plans that costs $143.64. HMA says it has "over 1,000 servers in 290+ locations across 190 countries, the largest selection of server locations in the VPN market." (It's possible that some of those servers may just be virtual instances.)

But who's kidding -- if you want a VPN on your smart TV, it's because you want to watch Netflix from Lithuania or wherever. Not that we condone that, being law-abiding citizens over here Tom's Guide. We're just saying you could.