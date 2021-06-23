Here's what you all bought on Prime Day — the 25 hottest products

Prime Day is nearly over, but before it ends at 11:59 p.m. PT, we thought you would like to know what's been the most popular items you purchased. From streaming sticks to gaming headsets to bicycle cleaning fluid, you voted with your wallets for these products.
There's still time to catch some of these deals too, before all Prime Day deals come to an end.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $24.99, which is 50% off. View Deal
Xbox Series X: check stock @ Amazon
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It was briefly in stock, but just as quickly sold out — as has been the case since it was released.View Deal
AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @Amazon
Apple's AirPods Pro spent most of Prime Day on sale, with 24% off the usual price. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancellation, resistance to water and sweat and comes with a wireless charging case.View Deal
Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (2-pack): was $25.99, now $20 @ Amazon
Save $5 on a two-pack of Sengled's color-changing smart light bulbs, which work with Alexa via Bluetooth. Each bulb is a 60W-equivalent, and produces 800 lumens. View Deal
Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now 50% off or you can get get two and use coupon code "PDDOT2PK" during the final checkout stage to get 50% off a 2-pack of Echo Dots. View Deal
Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon
Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. Now at its lowest price of the year, the Blink Mini is an excellent buy this Prime Day.View Deal
Echo Dot (3rd gen): was $39.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon
Amazon's older Echo Dot is now super cheap, and in some cases is a better fit for those who want a smart speaker that's less conspicuous than the spherical shape of the 4th-generation Echo Dot.View Deal
SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD: was $429, now $329 @ Amazon
This is one fast SSD. This gaming-focused SSD has a 2TB capacity, PCIe 4.0 NVMe interface, with read speeds of up to 7,000MBps, and write speeds of up to 5100MBps. For Prime Day, it's $100 off. View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon
One of the best pairs of noise-cancelling headphones around, the WH-1000XM4 produces great sound, offers awesome battery life and features powerful ANC, making it a worthwhile successor to the Sony WH-1000XM3. You have a choice of black, silver or blue color options, all of which cost the same discounted price.View Deal
Xbox Series S: check stock @ Amazon
The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. Amazon restocked the Xbox Series S on June 22, so it's worth checking again.View Deal
Samsung EVO 256GB microSDXC: was $49.99, now $24.99 @ Amazon
It's not hard to see why this SDXC card was snapped up: At nearly half off, it's a great way to add a ton of storage to your smartphone or camera on the cheap. View Deal
Muc-Off 907 Nano-Tech Cleaner: was £34.37, now £19.99 @ Amazon UK
Our British readers really got into the biking craze this year if this cleaner, which is 42% off for Prime Day, was one of our top sellers. View Deal
Western Digital 5TB P10 Game Drive: was $149 now $91 @ Amazon
While you can't play native PS5 games from this USB storage drive, you can use it to store games when not in use. Plus it can hold PS4 games as well. The PS5 comes with a relatively small 825GB of storage space, so this drive is a must-have accessory to beef that up.View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works well, produces a quality image and has a slim profile. You'll need a Ring Protect subscription (starting at $3/month) if you want to save recordings. Also, keep in mind that this video doorbell doesn't work with your existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to tack on an extra $20 or so to purchase a Ring Chime. The Ring Video Doorbell w/ Chime is on sale for $74.View Deal
Echo Show 5: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. It's now on sale for $44.99, which is its lowest price of the year. View Deal
Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon
With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's one of the best Amazon deals you'll find. View Deal
AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
If you want a set of AirPods for the cheapest price possible, these are your best bet. You get quick and easy setup with your iPhone, "Hey Siri" support and intuitive touch controls, plus 24 hours of juice with the included case. View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $56 @ Amazon
This affordable fitness tracker monitors your 24/7 heart rate, Active Zone Minutes, activity and your sleep cycle with up to 10 days of battery. The Prime Day Fitbit deal comes with a free 1-year trial for new Fitbit Premium users. View Deal
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $109 now $49.99 @ Target
This single-serve coffee maker was so popular that it's currently out of stock at Amazon. Fortunately, Target still has it available for $49.99.View Deal
LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B 27": was $379, now $284 @ Amazon
LG's gaming monitor boasts a QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS display, 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, supports HDR10, and has a stand that can tilt, pivot (landscape to portrait), and is height-adjustable.View Deal
Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
The best Kindle for most people is the water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite, as it's got a 6-inch flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights and 8GB of storage. It's currently $50 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, and one of the best Prime Day Kindle deals you can get.
Amazon Echo Auto: was $49 now $14.99 @ Amazon
Echo Auto makes it easy to add Alexa to your car. It uses eight mics and far-field technology to hear your voice over music and road noise. Amazon currently has it on sale for $14.99, which is $15 cheaper than last year's best deal. View Deal
Bose 700: was $399 now $229 @ Amazon
The only off-putting aspect of the Bose 700 is its high list price, but with almost a 50% discount, that's no longer a problem. Bose's top pair of wireless cans has even better noise cancellation than that of the Sony WH-1000XM4, not to mention clear microphones for voice calls and excellent overall sound quality.View Deal
Fire HD 8 tablet: was $89.99 now $44.99 @ Amazon
The new Fire HD 8 tablet is a real bargain at less than $50 for Prime Day. It has an 8-inch display, either 32 or 64GB of storage (depending on the model you choose), and comes in one of four colors.View Deal
Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset: was $99.99, now $75.99 @ Amazon
In our Razer BlackShark V2 review, we gave the headset 4.5 stars as one of the best gaming headsets around. It has 50mm drivers, supports THX 7.1, and a detachable mic.View Deal
