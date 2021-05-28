Halo Infinite beta: How to sign up to play before launch

Halo Infinite is all set to arrive later this year. But if you can't wait until then, there's a good chance that fans will get to play the game before its fall release — and here's how.

In a 343 blog post last month that delved into Halo Infinite crossplay, Live Producer Sam Hanshaw shared details on the playtesting that's been going on with a "very small external group," saying there's been a marked "turnaround in opinion based on changes" made since we first saw gameplay (and Craig the Brute) last year.

Hanshaw added that the studio is "progressing towards expanding playtesting opportunities," so we'll almost certainly see a Halo Infinite beta roll out before November, and happily, you can increase your chances of getting in fairly easily.

As Hanshaw intimated in the blog post, anyone interested in upping their chances of getting into a Halo beta needs to create a Halo Insider profile. It's super easy to sign up — just head to the Halo Insider Program page, and hit the big ol' button that says "sign up."

But with great power, comes great responsibility. There are some ground rules you need to agree to abide by. You need to be at least 18 years old, and agree to the confidentiality statement which boils down to not sharing anything with anyone about what you're privy to, unless explicitly stated otherwise.

So if you can stay mum in exchange for perks like getting into the Halo Infinite beta, fill in all the info after you've carefully read everything you're agreeing to. Once you've submitted all of that, make sure your profile is accurate and up to date. As Hanshaw says, "keep those Halo Insider profiles updated!"

That's about as much of a clue as we get with Halo betas, so stay on top of it to maximize your chances of getting in. If we're lucky, there'll be an open beta in addition to a closed beta, giving everyone who's interested the chance to dip their toe in before Halo Infinite's launch.