Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will finally arrive on February 20

Fortnite players have gotten used to the regular 10-week seasons that the game goes through. Roughly every two and a half months, developer Epic Games tweaks the game to keep it balanced and to refresh the map and items to keep long-time players interested.

However, since the game relaunched as Fortnite Chapter 2 back in October, players have been waiting for news of the new season, which has been running for 12 weeks and counting after an initial 2-week delay to February 6. That news has just come in via Epic, and this long winter will last another little while yet.

The delay is due to another major update that Epic has in the works - moving the inconceivably popular battle royale game to a new game engine, so it won’t be until late February when we get a new season.

As the studio wrote in a statement to players: “Beginning with the release of the 11.50 update in early February, Fortnite will be moving to Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics engine. At launch, the goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like Fortnite.

“Along the way there will be some bumps, so we’re starting tests with a small group of players. We’ll also closely monitor feedback and make improvements over time.”

The statement continues to announce that the new season of Fortnite will commence on February 20, but in the meantime it has another in-game event that will last two weeks, as well as Overtime Challenges to allow players to continue earning XP before the season closes out.

So don’t worry Fortnite fans, even if you’re stuck playing the same season/patch for almost another month, you won’t be bored.