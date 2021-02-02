Forget AirPods Pro 2: AirPods Pro now just $189 in killer deal

Whether you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift or just something to treat your own ears, one of the best wireless earbuds just hit a very low price. We’ve found the perfect AirPods Pro deal.

Right now, Woot has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $189 . That's $60 off its original price ($249), making it the lowest price we've seen since the holidays. Hurry though, since the deal expires in 13 days or until the product is sold out.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @Woot

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale, with 24% off, saving you a total of $60. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancelling, water- and sweat resistance, and comes with a wireless charging case.View Deal

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved the high-quality noise cancellation with Transparency Mode, the snug-in-ear design for a more comfortable feel and spatial audio support.

As of right now, the Apple AirPods Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, thanks to the eye-catching design and great active noise cancelling, providing one of the most immersive audio experiences.

While the AirPods Pro makes a perfect choice for everyday users, these flagship earbuds are exceptionally good for working out. The sweat resistance and hands-free Siri features will come in particularly handy while running.

With Apple's H1 chip, your favorite Apple devices can easily connect to your AirPods Pro. So there's no need to go through the hassle of going into your Bluetooth settings every time.

These earbuds will last around 5 hours on a charge, which isn't that long. However, if your wireless case is fully charged, you can safely leave your house knowing that it will add up to 24 hours of juice throughout the day.

Overall, this AirPods Pro deal is one of the best you'll see outside of Black Friday and Prime Day. So we would act fast.