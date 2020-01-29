Hurry! The best AirPods deal since Black Friday ends tonight

It's the last few days of January and Best Buy is ending its January sales with a bang.

For a limited time, the retailer has the Apple AirPods on sale for $128.99. Plus, you get 4 free months of Apple Music. That's $31 off and one of the best AirPods deals we've seen since Black Friday. In fact, they're just $3 shy of their all-time price low, which we saw back in October.

Update 5:57 pm ET: This AirPods deal is still in stock at Best Buy but we would hurry before it sells out.

The second-generation AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably in your ear, deliver decent audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor.

In our AirPods 2 review, we managed to squeeze 4 hours and 49 minutes of battery life from our AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone.

One thing to keep in mind is that these AirPods aren't sweat/water resistant. For that feature, you'll need to spend an extra $100+ on the IPX4-certified AirPods Pro. However, if your budget doesn't stretch that big, this is the best AirPods price you'll find anywhere.