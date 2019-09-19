First iPhone 11 Pro Max Teardown Reveals Bigger Battery, Smaller Motherboard

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max may look like the same glass and metal sandwiches as their predecessors, but apart from the obvious camera upgrade, there are some notable changes inside.

Some of these internal differences have been uncovered in a iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown by Vietnamese YouTube channel Di Động Việt.

The two most obvious physical differences are in the board that holds the processor and all the circuitry necessary to run the phone. It’s much shorter than the one in the iPhone XS Max. The board is supposed to be the same as the iPhone Pro 11.

The other main difference is the one-cell battery that has replaced the previous two-cell model. This one is heavier and larger than the original’s.

(Image credit: DChannel)

This aligns with the internal specs leaked by China’s FCC equivalente TENAA. The heavier batteries translate into 3,046mAh, 3,110mAh, and 3,969mAh for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which gets the latter about one more hour of power according to our tests. The same tests show that the puny 168mAh increase in the base iPhone 11 gives about the same battery time as the iPhone XR, while the 11 Pro snatches an extra 40 minutes.

The teardown doesn’t go deep into the board itself, with its A13 Bionic processor or the 4GB of RAM revealed by TENAA. We will have to wait for iFixIt for the complete teardown that will likely reveal more secrets.