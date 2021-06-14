Early Prime Day sales take up to 70% off Echo Dot, Echo Buds and more

The countdown to Prime Day has officially started. With a week to go before the start of Prime Day, Amazon just released its first batch of early Prime Day deals. While these deals mainly focus on Alexa-powered devices, they're among the lowest prices we've seen for each device all year.

It's worth noting these deals are reserved for Prime members only. So if you're not a Prime member, now's the perfect time to sign up for a free, 30-day trial.

Early Prime Day sales

Amazon Echo Auto: was $49 now $14 @ Amazon

Echo Auto makes it easy to add Alexa to your car. It uses 8 mics and far-field technology to hear your voice over music and road noise. Amazon currently has it on sale for $14.99, which is $15 cheaper than last year's best deal. View Deal

Echo Show 5: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. It's now on sale for $44.99, which is its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Amazon Luna Controller: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon

The Luna Controller is designed for Amazon's cloud gaming service of the same name. It connects to Amazon directly through its own Wi-Fi connection, which according to Amazon reduces lag by 17 to 30 milliseconds. It's now at its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Echo Dot 2-Pack (4th Gen): was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Normally priced at $99, this 2-pack is currently 50% off. Use coupon code "PDDOT2PK" during the final checkout stage to get this discount. View Deal

Amazon Halo: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Part fitness tracker, part fitness service — Amazon Halo is a display-less band that tracks your heart rate, steps, calories burned, and renders 3D scans of your body to determine your body fat percentage. The band also has built-in mics that analyze the tone of your voice. It comes with 6 free months of fitness services that auto-renew at $3.99/month for the full suite. (You can also opt to cancel the service). View Deal

Echo (4th Gen): was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. Use coupon code "ECHOPRIME" to slash the price of this bundle to $119.98. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds (Wired Case): was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $79.99, which is their lowest price ever. In our review, we found the new buds are smaller and offer better noise cancellation than their predecessors. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds (Wireless Case): was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

These Echo Buds includes a wireless case, which allows them to be charged wirelessly. They offer the same battery life as the wired model. View Deal

Echo Frames (2nd gen): was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Amazon's digital assistant is invading new territory: Your face. These smart glasses make your life easier by letting you complete tasks hands-free. You can ask for the latest news, weather, or have them play music via their built-in speakers. They also work with Siri and Google Assistant. View Deal

