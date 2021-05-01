Dexter Season 9 release date, trailer, cast, and more

After a less than beloved ending to season 8 of Dexter, our favorite forensic analyst/serial killer is returning to Showtime, picking up right where the show left off.

Showtime has released a quick teaser trailer of the next chapter of Dexter's story. He's shaved off his beard, but is still living in a cabin in the woods as a lumberjack. But before he turns and smiles toward the camera, if you look closely in the reflection of the window, fans will notice a familiar sight.

Dexter season 9 trailer

Showtime is being stingy with what it's showing off in the upcoming season of Dexter. The trailer opens to a snowy upstate New York wilderness with a fire roaring in the backyard. As the camera zooms out, we see the back of Dexter (Michael C. Hall) with his reflection against the window. In the reflection, he looks despondent, almost uneasy. And in the bottom-right corner of the window, you can see another reflection, one of a person wrapped in plastic, with duct tape over their mouth, struggling to break free.

Hall then turns around, looks at the camera and slowly grins as his eyebrows perk up to the sound of a ting.

Production on season 9 of Dexter started this February and is expected to wrap in July. If filming goes according to schedule, then Showtime and Showtime Now subscribers should be able to tune in this fall.

We've known of the Dexter revival for some time. It was announced in October 2020, with Clyde Phillips returning as show runner. The return of Phillips is welcome news for fans, as he left half-way through the show's initial run. It was around that time that many feel the show began its gradual decline.

Showtime officially is not referring to this latest installment of Dexter as season 9, but rather a limited series.

Dexter season 9 plot

Not much is known about the Dexter revival, but a synopsis release to The Hollywood Reporter states, "10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami."

When speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast Phillips said, "We basically do get to start from scratch. … Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale."

In regards to the ending of season 8, which had Dexter leaving Miami to live a solitary life as a lumberjack in the small fictional town of Iron Lake, New York, Phillips added, "We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years, happened in the first eight years.”

Dexter season 9 cast

Apart from Michael C. Hall, we know that there will be a slew of new characters joining him in Iron Lake. These include Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption), who will play Kurt Caldwell, the lead villain. Julia Jones (The Mandalorian) will play Angela, Iron Lake's chief of police. And Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) plays her daughter.

David Magidoff (The Morning Show) will take on the role of Teddy, a shy cop who's new to the town. Other cast members include Jack Alcott, Oscar Wahlberg, Alano Miller and Jamie Chung.