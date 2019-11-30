Black Friday brought some awesome laptop deals from Dell, but it's not over yet. The PC maker still has some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen, and the sales should continue through the weekend. (We expect to see Dell's Cyber Monday deals released earlier than ever as well).

Here are the best Dell Black Friday laptop deals we've vetted and recommend ourselves, including the Dell XPS 13, which is our favorite laptop overall.

Dell Black Friday Laptop Deals

Dell XPS 13 7390: was $999 now $879 with coupon

Enter the coupon "SAVE12" when buying the Dell XPS 13 to save 12 percent on the best laptop you can buy. This 13-inch ultraportable offers a gorgeous InfinityEdge display, 10th Gen Intel Core CPU and long battery life.View Deal

Inspiron 15 5000: was $479 now $399

Ultra-cheap laptops generally don't pack a spec sheet this impressive. For $399.99, this Inspiron 15 5000 gets you a 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's enough power for just about any mainstream task. Get it now for $80 off.View Deal

XPS 13: was $1,299 now $1,049

We're sold on the $250 savings that Dell's serving up for it's awesome 13-inch laptop, but by the specs alone it looks like a solid deal. It features a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for just $1,049. Act now to save $250.View Deal

Inspiron 14 3000: was $329 now $249

Need a small laptop that can handle basic tasks? Of maybe you're looking for your child's first laptop? The Inspiron 14 3000 is ideal for either scenario, but now it's $80 off. This low-cost laptop is even cheaper for Black Friday at just $249.View Deal

G3 15: was $1,169 now $869

The G3 15 is part of Dell's entry level gaming laptop line. However, this machine packs specs that go above and beyond entry level. It has a Core i5 CPU with 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Specs like these usually go for over $1,000, so act fast.View Deal