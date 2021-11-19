Crawford vs Porter live streams — start time and how to watch online

This weekend's Crawford vs Porter live streams have a marquee match with a lot of pride on the line. Terrence "Bud" Crawford has a reputation for not being truly tested, and Shawn Porter may be that big challenge.

Crawford vs Porter live stream start time The Crawford vs Porter PPV starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT, broadcasting from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Crawford vs Porter's ring walks are estimated for approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT.

► Date Saturday, Nov. 20

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event

• Aus. — Watch on Kayo Sport

Porter's been tested, though, and doesn't have much success from those bouts. So while Crawford is undefeated, Porter's notable losses to Kell Brook (2014), Keith Thurman (2016) and Errol Spence Jr. (2019) show a fighter who's not going in without a challenge in his past.

So, we'll here see who's actually got the power in this division. Either Porter redeems himself, or Crawford's finally gotten some glory by transference, as he beat someone who other big names have conquered.

Below that main event, Esquiva Falcao and Patrice Volny fight in the sub-main event, one of two middleweight fights on the card. Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Hassan N'Dam is the other fight at that weight class. Then, you've got Raymond Muratalla vs. Steven Ortiz.

Crawford vs Porter live streams in US and UK

Crawford vs Porter live streams in the U.S.

This one is simple, yet pricy: ESPN Plus has the Crawford vs Porter live streams. It is selling the card at the high price of $69.99 USD. That said, ESPN+ isn't free either: it costs $6.99 per month.

ESPN Plus is are available everywhere, including Android, iPhone, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, Android TV and web browsers.

Crawford vs Porter live streams in the UK

Sky Sports Main Event is the host of the Crawford vs Porter live stream, for all those souls able to stay up late enough to see the card. And the great news is that it's free with your subscription — not a PPV.

Crawford vs Porter's card begins at 2 a.m. GMT, with ring walks scheduled for 4 a.m. GMT.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still watch Crawford vs Porter live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Crawford vs Porter live streams in Canada

It's unclear if anyone in Canada will be broadcasting Crawford vs Porter PPV live streams.

But if you're in Canada on a trip, and can't find Crawford vs Porter live streams? You could tune in with your subscription service of choice by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Crawford vs Porter live streams in Australia

Aussies can catch Crawford vs Porter via Kayo Sport where it's a $39.95 PPV. The main event ring walks are expected to be at around 3 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, Nov. 21. Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo Sport account, as if you were back home.

Kayo is available on the desktop web browser, iPhone, Androids, Android TV, Apple tvOS, Chromecast, PS4/PS5 and some Smart TVs.

Crawford vs Porter card

Terence Crawford (c) vs. Shawn Porter — for Crawford's WBO super welterweight tile

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny [middleweight]

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam [middleweight]

Raymond Muratalla vs. Steven Ortiz [lightweight]

Crawford vs Porter odds

As you may expect, Crawford is the massive favorite for Vegas, currently at -700 (risk $700 to win $100), while Porter is a +500 underdog (wager $100 to win $500).

Here are the rest of the odds for the card:

Esquiva Falcao -650; Patrice Volny +475

Janibek Alimkhanuly -2500; Hassan N'Dam +1200

Raymond Muratalla -2200; Steven Ortiz +1100

Terence Crawford at a glance

The undefeated fighters are the biggest whales in the ocean, and such is the situation of Terrence "Bud" Crawford, who enters this match with a 37-0 record in pro fights. 76% of those wins came via KO.

Unfortunately, something still haunts Crawford's record. The lack of big name opponents he's taken on. The WBO welterweight champ hasn't fought names such as Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr. or Keith Thurman, names that would solidify his own legacy.

Shawn Porter at a glance

And so we look at Shawn Porter's resume. A former welterweight champ in his own right, and one who has fought Spence and Thurman, Porter has a record of 31-3-1, with 17 wins by knockout.

He's the #2 ranked WBO welterweight contender, and has found a second calling a s a commentator for boxing both at NBC's Ring City USA and the 2020 Summer Olympics, as well as Triller Fight Club and Fox/Fox Sports events. He also podcasts, with a show titled The Porter Way Podcast.