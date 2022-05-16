Black Mirror Season 6 reportedly coming to Netflix — what we know so far

Real life may be feeling more like an episode of Black Mirror all the time, but that isn’t going to stop the show itself. Rather than being cancelled , Variety reports that Netflix has renewed the show for a sixth season. But there sounds like there are a few changes this time.

Specific story details are not clear, but Black Mirror season 6 will reportedly be “more cinematic in scope." Evidently that means episodes are being treated like stand-alone movies, rather than installments of a TV show. Season 6 will also reportedly have a larger episode count, which shouldn’t be too difficult since season 5 consisted of just three episodes.

The return of Black Mirror is something of a surprise, least of all because season 5 was released three years ago to a rather tepid reception. Series creator Charlie Brooker doubted the show would return, telling Radio Times that he wasn’t sure he had it in him to create those sorts of stories.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those, “ Brooker said. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

There were also rights issues at play, since Brooker and his creative partner Annabelle Jones left their production company House of Tomorrow and its parent company Endemol Shine Group. Rights to Black Mirror were kept by Endemol Shine, which was in turn acquired by the Banijay Group in early 2020.

Evidently, Banijay and Netflix have now worked out a deal that ensures new Black Mirror episodes can be produced.

Which can only be a good thing for Netflix. Black Mirror has proven to be a hit since it first premiered on the U.K.’s Channel 4 back in 2011 — a trend that continued after the show moved to Netflix with season 3. With increased competition from other streamers, a subscriber exodus and a string of high-profile cancellations, Netflix could use an injection of popular and high profile content.

According to Variety, casting for the new season is now underway, though there’s no timeline on when the new season might hit Netflix. Hopefully soon, before everyone leaves Netflix for cracking down on password sharing.