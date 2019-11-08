Best Target Black Friday Deals and Sales in 2019

Target Black Friday deals play a huge role in during the holiday shopping season. Well now, the waiting game is over. Target finally released its official Black Friday deals ad giving us a sneak peek at this year's best Target Black Friday deals.

Last year, Target offered some solid smartphone sales and price-matched many Amazon Black Friday deals and Walmart Black Friday deals. The retailer also offered some great Black Friday TV sales.

This year, Target Black Friday deals will once again include some excellent iPhone deals. For instance, shoppers will get a $200 Target gift card with the purchase of any new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Here's a sneak peek at what else you can expect from 2019's best Target Black Friday deals. (And make sure to check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals).

Best Deals in Target's Black Friday Ad

Last year, Target Black Friday deals kicked off on November 1 with the unveiling of Target's Black Friday ad. This year, the ad was released on November 6 and the deals will kick off on November 8 and November 9 with Target's Black Friday Preview Sale.

The Preview Sale will include a TCL 40-inch 1080p Roku Smart TV for $169.99 ($90 off), Nikon D3500 Camera for $399 ($450 off), and Beats Solo3 Headphones for $129.99 ($170 off). These kickoff deals aren't as enticing as we had hoped. Amazon already has a Nikon sale with similar prices and the Beats Solo3 already hit $129 in September. We predict both will be available for less on Black Friday proper.

Tom's Guide Pick: The Target Black Friday deals that are enticing us are the smartphone deals. Target will bundle a $200 Target gift card with the purchase and activation of any iPhone 11 (including the Pro models). You'll even get a $200 Target gift card with the older iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Meanwhile, you'll get a $400 Target gift card with the purchase and activation of any Galaxy S10 smartphone.

(Image credit: Target)

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday 2019 will fall on November 29. That's a week later than last year, which means consumers will be faced with a shorter holiday shopping season. (Cyber Monday, for instance, will fall on December 2, when it's traditionally held in November). So what does all of that mean? It means retailers will likely kick off their holidays sales earlier than ever with steep discounts designed to grab your attention.