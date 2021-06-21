Prime Day Xbox Series X deals are some of the most popular Prime Day deals currently available. The popularity of Microsoft's next-gen system means that customers are eager for any form of Xbox-related saving.

While a discount on the console itself is a pipedream, Amazon has discounted a variety of Xbox Series X games and Xbox Series X accessories as part of Prime Day 2021. Of course, the big question is will the online retailer have an Xbox Series X restock to mark the occasion?

We don't have a concrete answer yet, but we have been able to make a prediction about the likelihood of a Prime Day Xbox Series X restock. However, If you've been lucky enough to grab an Xbox Series X already, there are currently plenty of deals worth your attention.

These are the best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals available right now. Make sure to check back as we'll updating this page through the sales event as new deals go live.

Xbox Series X restock tracker — stores to check

Best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X console

Xbox Series X: check stock @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It's currently out of stock but Amazon could restock as part of Prime Day so keep checking.

Xbox Series S: check stock @ Amazon

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). At the time of writing there are a few Series S units available on Amazon.

Xbox Series X games

Gears Tactics: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

This strategy spinoff of the Xbox exclusive series Gears of War, tasks you with commanding a squad of soldiers against overwhelming odds. It offers an immersive story and rewarding gameplay. It's a spin off done right.

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $16 @ Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion allows you to recruit and play as anyone you meet as you build a resistance force to take back the city of London. Each character you bring into the fold will offer unique skills and equipment. It's just $16 in this Prime Day Xbox Series X deal.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the most content rich titles on Xbox Series X. This Prime Day deal brings the epic historical action RPG down to just $22. Offering more than hundred hours of play, you might not even be finished with this one by Black Friday.

NBA 2K21: was $69 now $19 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 is the gold standard of basketball video games and it's even better on Xbox Series X. Offering next-level visuals and performance, plus all the modes you'd expect from the NBA 2K franchise, it's a treat for all sports fans. It's $50 off in this Prime Day deal.

Planet Coaster: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Build the theme park of your dreams in Planet Coaster. Developed by veterans of the Roller Coaster Tycoon series, Planet Coaster lets you construct coasters and build attractions with easy-to-use tools. The challenging career mode tasks you with turning around the fortunate of failing parks. It's $39 in this Prime Day Xbox Series X deal.

Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The eighth mainline entry in the beloved Resident Evil franchise takes the horror-series to a remote European village where werewolves haunt the unlucky inhabitants. Super-tall vampire Lady Dimitrescu took the internet by storm earlier this year, learn why in Resident Evil Village.

Xbox Series X accessories

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership: was $44 now $29 @ Amazon

Xbox Game Pass is a nearly essential membership for any Xbox Series X owner. Giving you access to more than 100 high-quality games, this subscription service is one of the best deals in gaming. This Prime Day deal makes it even better value.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red): was $64 now $59 @ Amazon

Add some color to your gaming setup with this official Xbox Wireless Controller in Pulse Red. This pad is also compatible with PC and mobile if you prefer to game on multiple platforms. While a $5 discount is not the biggest Prime Day deal available these controllers rarely go on sale.

WD_BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive: was $149 now $95 @ Amazon

If you're finding the storage space on your Xbox Series X isn't quite stretching far enough, then this drive from WD_BLACK will give you an extra 5TB to play with. You can't use it to play native next-gen games, but it can be used for storing them when not in use.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1TB: $217 @ Amazon

While this 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card isn't currently on sale, we're hoping to see a discount at some point during Prime Day. This officially licensed third-party accessory doubles the Xbox internal drive of the Xbox Series X. It can be used to hold both native next-gen titles and backwards compatible games. It's previously dropped to $200.

