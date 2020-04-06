Best OLED TV deals for April 2020

OLED TV deals are cheaper today than they've ever been. However, finding the best cheap OLED TV deals isn't an easy task. Even when they're on sale, OLED TV deals are still in the $1,000 range.

However, now that retailers are making room for the 2020 models, we're noticing a slight spike in OLED TV deals. So we're gathering all the best OLED TV deals in one spot for your convenience.

One of our favorite OLED deals comes courtesy of Best Buy. The retailer is taking up to $1,000 off select OLED TVs. Looking for deals on non-OLED TVs? Make sure to check out our guide to the day's best cheap TV deals.

LG 55" OLED B9 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Dell

The B9 series is LG's entry-level OLED TV. But don't let the entry-level part fool you. This 2019 OLED TV delivers deep blacks, sharp contrast, and all the vivid colors associated with OLED TVs. View Deal

LG E8 55" 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,429 @ Dell

The LG E8 series is a few years old now (it's a 2018 model), but it's still one of the best TVs on the market. It offers 4K upscaling, LG's ThinQ AI, and support for various HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG. It's over $1,000 off at Dell right now.View Deal

Sony 55" A9G Master OLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $2,498 @ Dell

The Sony XBR55A9G OLED TV features built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support. This 2019 OLED TV also has an excellent response time that leaves almost no blur trail when displaying fast-moving content. Best Buy also has it on sale for a buck more.View Deal

Sony 55" A8G Bravia OLED 4K TV: was $2,298 now $1,798 @ Dell

The Sony XBR55A8G OLED TV is part of Sony's affordable OLED TV line. (Unlike the A9G which is a more premium model and sports Sony's top-tier processor). This 4K TV still offers impressive performance, Alexa compatibility, and it's $501 off. View Deal

LG B9 65" OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,899 @ Dell

The LG B9 65-inch OLED TV uses individual light-emitting pixels to create fantastic contrast and perfect black levels. It sports a 1ms response time, which makes it great for smooth game play. View Deal

Shop today's best OLED deals 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ LG 55EG9A7V 50 Hz TV Amazon £1,158.79 View LG OLED65B7V 65 inch Premium... Amazon £1,649 View

Why should I buy an OLED TV?

Simply put: No TV technology can rival the performance of an OLED TV. OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, represents a completely different kind of display. No backlight is required in an OLED TV because the organic pixels emit their own light when activated. So each pixel can be completely turned on or off separately.

That means you don't get that afterglow and light leakage that you typically see in LCD TVs. As a result, OLED TVs deliver intensely deep blacks that even the best QLED TVs can't rival. Sure, QLED TVs can be brighter than OLED TVs, but for the most pristine picture possible: OLED is still king.

Make sure to check out our QLED vs. OLED TV guide for more comparisons.

What retailer offers the best OLED TV deals?

Unfortunately, there's no single retailer that offers the best OLED TV deals. Instead, it's a mix of retailers than ranges from Amazon and Walmart to Best Buy and Newegg. If you're shopping for an OLED TV, our best tip is to compare that model's price across various sites, including the four retailers mentioned above.

What are the cheapest OLED TV deals we've seen?

Back in September, the LG B8 55-inch 4K TV hit an all-time price low of $999.95. That's the cheapest OLED price we've ever seen. It's worth noting that even during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, OLED prices didn't hit that price point.

Do we think OLED TV deals will dip below $999 in 2020? We expect them to play a major role during Amazon Prime Day.

Are refurbished OLED TV deals worth it?

While there are refurb OLED TV deals you can take advantage of, the savings aren't as high as you may think. For instance, the LG 55-inch B8 OLED TV usually sells for $1,199 and has dropped as low as $999. Amazon sometimes sells the refurb LG 55-inch B8 OLED TV for $999. Sure, it's $200 off, but we've already seen new models hit this price point before, albeit, not very often.

More importantly, you only get a 90-day warranty and if you dislike anything about your refurb TV (perhaps it might have more nicks and scratches than you like) return shipping might fall on your, which could quickly get expensive.