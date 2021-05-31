Best Memorial Day patio furniture sales in 2021

Memorial Day sales are here, and there's a huge range of discounts on patio furniture to help you get into the holiday spirit. The official start of summer means that now is the perfect time to create your ultimate backyard setup, and with these savings, you can score patio furniture for less

When it comes to patio furniture there is so much choice out there that it can be hard to know what the best options are, both in terms of quality and price. That's why we're making the selection process even easier by picking the best Memorial Day patio furniture sales from retailers including Walmart, Wayfair, and Target to name just a few.

Now is the perfect time to be in the market for patio furniture, as prices will only increase as we get deeper into the summer. Stock shortages could well become an issue as well, so buy now to avoid disappointment later down the road.

Best Memorial Day patio furniture sales

Costway 4PC Set: was $389 now $319 @ Walmart

This four-piece patio furniture set is $60 off at Walmart. Featuring a love seat, two single sofas, and a coffee table with a glass table, it's a modern design that will look great in any garden. At 16% off its usual price, now is the time to buy. View Deal

Kearney 9' Market Umbrella: was $129 now $57 @ Wayfair

Stay out of the heat with the Kearney 9' Market Umbrella. With free shipping as well as a sizeable 55% discount, this umbrella is one of the best Memorial Day patio furniture discounts around. It's a summer essential. View Deal

Merton 7 Piece Rattan set: was $829 now $779 @ Wayfair

This seven-piece modular Rattan set is quite a marvel. It's perfect for big gets-together and provides useful versatility in your chosen seating arrangements, plus it comes with a matching coffee table. Its modern design is also a winner, and the ability to use it as a single giant seating area or split it up to fit across your outdoor area makes it a must-have. View Deal

McAden Wicker Loveseat: was $558 now $410 @ Lowe's

If you're after a smaller piece of patio furniture this Memorial Day then this McAden Wicker Loveseat fits the bill nicely. It's $148 off at Lowe's and is designed to cope with all-weather, plus the dark blue cushions are weather-resistant as well. This is one of the best Memorial Day patio furniture sales currently available. View Deal

Halsted 4pc Patio Set: was $1,200 now $900 @ Target

This Memorial Day patio furniture sale from Target brings this four-piece set down to a sub-$1,000 price. At $300 off, you're getting a real bargain for these all-weather wicker items. In the package, you get a loveseat, two armchairs, and a coffee table. It's rust-resistance as well, so you won't need a cover. View Deal