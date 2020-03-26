Cheap home gym deals take $300 off adjustable dumbbells, benches, more

Whether you live in a large home or a small apartment, Walmart's home gym deals are making it easier than ever to turn your abode into a makeshift gym.
For a limited time, the retailer is discounting gym equipment and accessories from Weider, Gaiam, NordicTrack, and more. Walmart's home gym deals are taking over $300 off gym equipment and run the gamut from yoga mats to adjustable dumbbells.
Even better, many of Walmart's home gym deals qualify for free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Here are the best cheap home gym deals you can get right now for any size apartment. If you're looking for adjustable dumbbells, make sure to check out our guide on where to buy adjustable dumbbells.
Weider Kettlebell: from $7 @ Walmart
No home gym is complete without a set of kettlebells. Walmart has various size/weight Weider kettlebells on sale from $7. Weights range from 5 lbs. to a max of 100 lbs. View Deal
Weider Ultimate Toning Wheel: was $22 now $7 @ Walmart
Sculpt the abs you've always wanted from the comforts of your home. This Weider Ultimate Toning Wheel works your abs and shoulders and is on sale for just $7.99.View Deal
Gaiam 2-Color Yoga Mat: was $29 now $20 @ Walmart
Gaiam's premium yoga mat provides a non-slip surface for yoga, stretches, or other types of floor workouts. It's currently $9 off. View Deal
Weider Flat Weight Bench: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart
This bench can be used for a variety of exercises ranging from dumbbell flies to tricep dips. It accommodates has a 460-lb. weight capacity. View Deal
Athletic Works Speed Jump Rope: was $9 now $6 @ Walmart
Get back to the basics with this 9' jump rope. It features an ergonomic slim handle design for balance and speed. Small, cheap, and portable — it can be used anywhere and is one of the best home gym deals you'll find. View Deal
NordicTrack Adjustable Dumbbells: was $199 now $139 @ Walmart
No one has room for a full dumbbell rack in their apartment, so this pair of adjustable dumbbells is the perfect space-saving solution for your home gym. They can be adjusted in 2.5-pound increments from their base of 2.5 pounds to 12.5 pounds. They're now $60 off and $10 cheaper than they were earlier this week.View Deal
Weider Ultimate Body Works Bench: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart
When it comes to home gyms, your body weight is the ultimate resistance and this Weider bench uses your own weight to target different muscle groups like your shoulders, upper pecs, and more. View Deal
JAXJOX KettlebellConnect: $299 @ Apple
Not familiar with JAXJOX? The tech/fitness company makes a variety of smart fitness devices. Their Kettlebell Connect is an adjustable kettlebell that lets you choose from one of six weights ranging from 12 to 42 lbs. (weights are selected in 6-lb. increments). View Deal
NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill: was $899 now $597 @ Walmart
If you have the space and budget to spend a little more, the NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill offers personalized workouts and features a 7-inch interactive touchscreen display. It also comes with one year of iFit membership, which grants you access to studio and global workouts. It's a solid home gym deal for anyone with the space. View Deal