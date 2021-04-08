Best Buy Beta is latest Amazon Prime rival — what you need to know

Hot on the heels of Walmart Plus and Amazon Prime, Best Buy is now piloting its own subscription service. Best Buy Beta is the retailer's new membership program offering exclusive perks like free in-home installation on select products and unlimited Geek Squad tech support.

For $199.99 per year, Best Buy Beta gives members access to a 24/7 concierge service, free shipping (with no minimum), 2-year warranty protection, and exclusive member-only deals. (Best Buy credit card holders would only pay $179.99 per year). Members also get a 60-day extended return window on select purchases. The cost of entry is significantly higher than Amazon Prime ($119/year) and Walmart Plus ($98/year). However, Best Buy is hoping to it can attract its loyal customers with unique perks. Here's a look at what you get.

Best Buy Beta locations

Currently, Best Buy Beta is available in select stores only. That includes locations throughout Iowa, Oklahoma, and eastern Pennsylvania. By the end of the month, Best Buy Beta will expand to customers and select stores in Minnesota, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The retailer expects the service will be available in about 60 stores during its initial rollout.

Best Buy Beta membership perks

(Image credit: Best Buy )

Best Buy Beta's most unique features include 24/7 tech support and an extended 2-year warranty on "most" products purchased at Best Buy. The latter also covers Apple Care on Apple devices. This could be an excellent perk for Apple fans given that Best Buy is one of our go-to stores for the best Apple deals.

Apple Care for the base 10.2-inch iPad costs $69 per year at Apple and can cost as much as $249 for three years of Apple Care on a new MacBook Air. While most shoppers probably don't get three years of Apple Care, Best Buy Beta's automatic 2-year warranty could make the service's $199.99/year price tag a little easier to swallow for Apple fans.

In addition, Best Buy Beta members will get access to exclusive deals. The retailer already offers noteworthy deals for its myBest Buy members, so we assume Best Buy Beta subscribers might see even better savings. As one of Amazon's biggest competitors, members might even see Best Buy take on Prime Day with some Best Buy Beta deals of its own.

Best Buy Beta is expected to replace the retailer's current Total Tech Support program ($199.99 per year).