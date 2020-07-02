Asus ROG Phone 3 to launch July 22 — watch out, Galaxy Note 20

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will be the next big gaming phone. And with its launch date revealed, it may be a tempting high-spec phone to people waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Asus has now announced the reveal of its gaming-orientated phoned will take place July 22 at 11am eastern time. That's at least a week or two before the Galaxy Note 20 is expected to appear in early August.

Last year's ROG Phone 2 offered top-of-the-line specs, such as a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and a gigantic 6,000 mAh battery, albeit in a bulky chassis with a design that many would find too brash.

The upgrade looks to be more of the same based on a listing by Chinese device regulator TENAA, which appears to be for the ROG Phone 3. The specs feature a 6.6-inch FHD display, 8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage, triple rear cameras, with two of the sensors being 64MP and 13MP, and another 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The Galaxy Note 20 is aiming at a different audience to the ROG Phone 3. But for Android users who want to have the most power and best features on their phones rather than a specific manufacturer's experience, it's a closer contest than you may expect. The Note 20 is tipped to have a better Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, but no rumors have pointed to it having more than 12GB RAM or a battery beyond 5,000 mAh.

The Galaxy Note 20 has other advantages such as better photography chops, a QHD display instead of an FHD one and its S Pen stylus. It's likely to cost more than the ROG Phone 3 though. For reference, the Galaxy S20, launched earlier this year, had a starting price of $999, while the ROG Phone 2 started at $899.

Whatever the final specs and prices of both phones are, we're looking forward to testing them. Make sure to check back with Tom's Guide in the future to see how both the ROG Phone 3 and the Galaxy Note 20 fare in our reviews.