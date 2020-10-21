Ariana Grande releasing new single Positions — how to stream it

Ariana Grande "Positions" cheat sheet • Positions (the single) drops midnight Oct. 23 on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

If anything positive has come out of quarantine, it's music. Ariana Grande is releasing a new single, "Positions," on Friday in advance of album of the same name, which drops Oct. 30.

Grande surprised the world with the announcement of her sixth studio album, the first since 2019's Thank U, Next. Grande has been teasing fans about new music for weeks. Last month, she tweeted a snippet of a song and a song lyric.

It seems Grande changed her mind from earlier this year, when she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that fans shouldn't expect new music from her in the near future.

"I don't really feel comfortable putting anything out right now, because it's just like other than this, it's a really tricky time for all of that," Grande said at the time.

So, it came as a surprise when she tweeted last week, "i can’t wait to give u my album this month." She followed that up with a tease of her new album.

Positions (the album) will be released at midnight on Oct. 30, just in time for Halloween. The eponymous lead single drops at midnight on Oct. 23. Fans can follow the countdown on the official Ariana Grande website.

The new album will have a big act to follow. Thank U, Next debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list, with lead single "7 Rings" topping the Hot 100 chart. Thank U, Next also broke the record for the biggest streaming week ever for a pop album. It also earned four Grammy nominations, including album of the year.

This year, Grande has collaborated on Lady Gaga's song "Rain on Me" and on Justin Bieber's track "Stuck With You."

How to listen to Ariana Grande's Positions

Positions will be available starting at midnight Oct. 23 on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.