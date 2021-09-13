Argos PS5 restock expected tomorrow — here’s what we know

Gamers on the hunt for a PS5 restock should pay close attention to Argos this week, as the retailer is being tipped for a drop of Sony’s in-demand next-gen console by a reliable stock tracking account.

According to @PS5StockAlertUK the national retailer is preparing to hold a PS5 restock tomorrow (September 14). It’s expected that this drop will contain both the disc and the digital versions of the console, and should offer an excellent chance to secure a PS5 ahead of the holiday period where stock is except to become even more limited.

PS5: £449 at Argos

Argos is being tipped for a PS5 restock this week. Tuesday, September 14 has been earmarked as the date when the retailer could take fresh orders of Sony's in-demand machine. View Deal

The stock tracking account has also claimed that “most stores nationwide have got stock” and the total stock count currently held by the retailer is between 8-10,000 units. For the unaware, Argos drops console by region so there have been previous drops where the console has only been available in certain parts of the country.

Earlier this year Argos was infamous for restocking the console during the early hours of the morning. Drops as late as 3 a.m. weren’t uncommon, and lead to plenty of frustration as nocturnal scalpers hoovered up the stock while the majority of prospective buyers were fast asleep. So it’s welcome news that this drop is expected to be held at around 8 a.m., which is a far more reasonable time.

It’s important to note that while this drop sounds very plausible based on the retailer’s historic drop pattern it should still be considered speculation for now. Argos hasn’t officially confirmed it will be holding a drop this week. In the absence of official word from the retailer itself, this drop should be classified as likely but far from guaranteed.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss a PS5 restock from any major retailer then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive buying guide is updated daily with all the restock information and updates you need to make the frustrating task of buying a PS5 slightly more manageable. Also, consult our retailer-specific buying advice so you know exactly what to do when a restock does occur.