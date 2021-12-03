Apple Fitness+ users can walk with Prince William on Monday — here’s how

Royal fans, get ready to walk with Prince William. In a rare move from a member of the Royal Family, the Duke of Cambridge has recorded a Time to Walk broadcast for Apple Fitness Plus. The Time to Walk broadcasts are available on Apple Watches and are designed to be listened to from the watch as you walk. (If you don't have an Apple Watch, here's how to pick the best Apple Watch for you).

In the recording, which will be released on Monday, Dec. 6, Prince William will talk about the importance of keeping mentally fit, the value of listening to others as well as telling a story about when he was taken out of his comfort zone. The Duke is also said to dwell on an experience that led him to prioritize his own mental health. In line with the format of the show, the Duke of Cambridge will also pick three songs, and discuss why they are important to him.

Time to Walk was created as a way to encourage people to walk more, by getting immersed in other people’s stories. Previous guests have included the likes of Dolly Parton, Stephen Fry, Sean Mendes and Anthony Joshua. Usually, the episode is recorded as the guest walks somewhere that is meaningful to them and includes their thoughts on lessons learned, meaningful memories, and thought-provoking topics.

It is not yet clear where Prince William recorded his episode, or whether photographs will be included, but listeners will be able to find out on Monday. William resides in Kensington Palace in London, with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The entire walk will last 38 minutes.

Apple has also announced that this episode has been made available to listen to for free as a special airing on Apple Music 1, the global radio station of Apple Music, so that it can be enjoyed by a wider audience. Listeners can tune in at Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 a.m. GMT in London and 8 a.m. PST in Los Angeles. Listeners in Australia can tune in on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. AEDT in Sydney.

Apple has confirmed they are making donations to three charities chosen by Prince William, who are doing important work around mental health: Crisis Text Line in the U.S., Shout 85258 in the U.K. and Lifeline in Australia. The Duke has been outspoken about the importance of mental health. In a BBC documentary about mental health that aired in 2019, Prince William said he felt "pain like no other pain" after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.