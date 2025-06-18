I created the Japanese walking workout on my Apple Watch — here's how to do it

The Japanese walking method made headlines recently as a science-backed way to lower your blood pressure and burn more fat. The interval walking method originated in Japan, and is a form of HIIT training. As its name suggests, you alternate your pace throughout.

It’s pretty simple: you walk for three minutes at a low intensity, then walk three minutes at a high intensity, raising your heart rate and moving quickly. You keep switching pace for 30 minutes.

Yet if you don’t want to walk along looking at your phone or stopwatch for the entire workout, the easiest thing to do is set up the walk as a custom workout on your Apple Watch.

You should be able to do this with most of the best Apple Watches on the market that run watchOS 11 (if you’re using an Apple Watch 4, 5 or original SE, you won’t be able to do this).

Here’s how to create a custom workout on your Apple Watch:

Go to the Workout app on your Apple Watch

Turn the Digital Crown to select the workout you want to do, in this case: Outdoor Walk

Click on the three dots in the upper right corner, then scroll down to Create Workout

From here, you can select a goal based on Distance, Calories burned, or Time. In this instance, you’ll want to select Custom.

From the Create a New Custom Workout screen, select Add to add the intervals.

Add an interval of 3 minutes work, using the Time option.

Then add 3 minutes of recovery.

You’ll then want the intervals to repeat 5 times in total to create the 30-minute workout. Add a repeat, and select both intervals.

Once you’ve set these intervals, you can name the workout and save it to your Apple Watch. When you select the workout, the watch will alert you every time you need to change pace, meaning you won’t need to keep looking at your phone or stopwatch as you walk.

When you’re walking, you’ll be able to see how long you have left in each interval, as well as your average pace and your heart rate.

If you decide the walking workout isn’t for you, you can delete custom workouts at any time. Simply head to the workout from your Apple Watch, and click the edit icon in the top right-hand corner. Once you’re in the workout, scroll down to the bottom and click Delete Workout.

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re meeting up with a friend who is also using an Apple Watch, you can send them the workout from your watch from this screen, using the ‘Send Workout’ option.

If you’re creating a running workout, or something more intense, you might want to add a warm-up and cool-down.

You can build a custom workout in all Activity types on the Apple Watch, aside from Multisport and Open Swim. It’s a great way to remove the guesswork from your session, and use the watch to complete in-depth training sessions.

