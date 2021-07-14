Apple back to school sale: iPad Pro M1 is $100 off right now

The new M1 processor takes Apple's iPad Pro tablets to a whole new level when it comes to performance. Fortunately, with back to school sales in full swing, purchasing one of Apple's new tablets just got a little cheaper.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2021) on sale for $999. That's $100 off and one of the best iPad deals of the summer. If that's still too pricy for your budget, Amazon also has the new 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2021) on sale for $749. That's $50 cheaper than Apple's price and the best price we've seen for Apple's smaller tablet.

2021 iPad Pro tablets

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: Apple's top of the line iPad just got a massive price cut. For a limited time, Amazon has the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet on sale for $999. That's $100 off and its cheapest price ever. It features a stunning 12.9-inch mini LED display (2732 x 2048) with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. The new Apple M1 CPU also makes it the fastest iPad ever. View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon is taking $50 off the base model, which makes this one of the best deals you'll find for Apple's new tablet. View Deal

In our iPad Pro 2021 review, we found the Editor's Choice tablet blew away the competition. The Apple M1 chip makes multitasking snappier than ever allowing us to open 13 Safari tabs, stream 1080p/60fps YouTube videos, and view high-res HDR photos without so much as a hiccup.

In our Geekbench 5 benchmark test, the 12.9 inch iPad Pro 2021 pulled in a score of 7,298. Meanwhile, the M1-based 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 pulled in 7,293. That's a huge leap past the 4,262 from the iPad Air 2020 (A14 Bionic).

The 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 has a Liquid Retina display with more than 4 million pixels, whereas the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers 5.6 million pixels and sports a new mini-LED display. The new display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 draws on tech learnings from Apple's desktop XDR display, packing 10,000 mini-LEDs that allow it to display XDR (extreme dynamic range) content with what Apple claims are peak brightness levels of between 1,000 - 1,600 nits.

No matter which tablet you opt for, these are among the best Apple deals we've seen. Just make sure to get them before their sale price expires.