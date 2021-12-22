Another Amazon outage takes down Slack, Epic Games and more

Amazon Web Services is suffering another outage, the third this month.

"We are investigating increased EC2 launch failures and networking connectivity issues for some instances in a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region," read a post on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Health Dashboard at 7:35 a.m. Eastern time today (Dec. 22). "Other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue."

The problem was blamed on "a loss of power within a single data center." Power was said to be restored by 8:39 a.m. Eastern time, and affected services "should be starting to see recovery."

Online companies reporting service problems included Slack and Epic Games, while Down Detector showed users reporting trouble with Grindr, Hulu, McDonald's and DoorDash, among others. Some of those same services suffered in the last AWS outage a couple of weeks ago.

Internet services outages are currently impacting the Epic Games Store, affecting logins, library, purchases, etc. We are monitoring the situation and we will update you when the issue is resolved.December 22, 2021 See more

AWS had similar issues on Dec. 7, when one of its servers in the eastern U.S. went down, and again on Dec. 15, when the problem was traced to a West Coast server. Today's snafu, as indicated above, seems to lie with another Eastern server.

This is a breaking story and we'll keep updating it.