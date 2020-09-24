All the new Amazon products: Echo, Fire TV, Eero, Ring, Luna gaming and more

Amazon has unveiled a slew of new products across a wide range of categories, including a new Echo and Echo Show 10, a Ring home security camera that flies around your home and a new game streaming service called Luna.

Amazon has also announced upgrades to its Amazon Fire TV lineup, Ring car security products, new Eero routers and more. Here's all the new products Amazon just announced, as well as pricing and availability.

Amazon Echo Show 10 ($249)

Available in time for the holidays, the new Amazon Echo Show 10 ($249) features a 10-inch display and 13MP camera for making video calls. The display rotates around on a brushless motor so the screen moves as you do. The device supports group calling, as well as Netflix for watching videos.

The Echo Show 10 can also pan around the room when you're not there and send you alerts when you set Alexa Guard to away mode. For privacy, you can turn off motion at any time.

Amazon Echo 2020 ($99)

The new Amazon Echo sports a new spherical design that is very sleek and it delivers better sound than before, thanks to dual-firing tweeters and a 3-inch woofer. As with the Echo Studio, the new Echo 2020 can sense the acoustics of the room and fine-tune audio playback accordingly.

The new Echo comes with a built-in smart home hub with support for Zigbee, Bluetooth and Amazon Sidewalk. And there's a new AZ1 Neural Edge processor that can process requests faster.

Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock ($49, $59)

Amazon has brought the same spherical redesign to the new Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock, and it has the same fabric finish. There's a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker for pumping out audio. The Echo Dot with Clock includes an LED display for glancing at the time, temperature, timers and alarms.

Luna game streaming service (from $5.99)

Amazon Luna is a new game streaming service that works over the cloud and starts at $5.99 per month. The goal is to be able to start playing without waiting for downloads or updates, but there is a lot of competition in this space. Luna will work on Fire TV devices, PC, Mac as well as web apps for iPhone and iPad and Android is coming soon.

Titles will include Resident Evil 7, Control and Panzer Dragoon, and there will a gaming channel for Ubisoft titles. Those titles will include Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Immortals Fenyx Rising, which will be available the day of their release. It's not clear how much extra this channel may cost.

Amazon will be selling a Luna Controller for $49.99.

Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite ($39/$29)

The new Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Lite will be available starting the week of September 28. The new Fire TV Stick 2020 packs a new 1.7-GHz processor that promises 50% faster performance, and it supports 5 GHz networks. You get only full HD resolution, but the Fire TV Stick does support Dolby Atmos for better sound. The device also consumes 50% less power than its predecessor.

The Fire TV Stick Lite, which costs $29, features HDR support and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite for finding stuff to watch and controlling content. Amazon says it has the most processing power of any streaming device under $30.

Ring Always Home Cam ($249)

Now this is wild. The Ring Always Home Cam (coming in 2021) can fly around your home when you're not there so you can keep an eye on things. It's essentially an indoor drone that doubles as a security camera. The Ring Always Home Cam integrates with the Ring Alarm home security system, so that the camera will automatically fly a set path when you're out and about.

Amazon says that the Ring Always Home Cam only starts recording when it starts flying and that it includes obstacle avoidance.

Ring car security products

Ring announced a trio of car security products to help protect your vehicle, which are launching in 2021. Ring Car Alarm ($59.99) is a low-cost device for protecting your vehicle and plugs into your OBD-II port. It can send you real-time alerts via the Ring app if an event is detected, whether it's a bump, break-in or tow. And then you can trigger the siren.

Ring Car Cam ($199) is a security camera with intelligent sensors that can monitor for bumps or attempted break-ins. When you're on the road, there's an Emergency Crash Assist feature for getting help from first responders. And the Traffic Stop feature lets you start recording by simply saying "Alexa, I'm getting pulled over."

Last buy not least, Ring Car Connect is an API for automakers that lets customers receiving mobile alerts for detected events. Tesla will be the first company to integrate the service.

Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 Routers (from $129)

The eero 6 and eero Pro 6 are new mesh Wi-Fi systems that feature Wi-Fi 6 technology for the fastest possible speeds.

Available for pre-order now, the $129 eero 6 is rated to offer Wi-Fi 6 coverage for up to 75 devices at once, and there's a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. The eero 6 is designed for homes with internet connections up to 500 Mbps, and a single unit covers up to $1,500 square feet. The two-pack covers 3,000 square feet.

The more premium eero Pro 6 (from $229) is designed for homes with faster Gigabit internet connection. It covers 2,000 feet with a single unit and 6,000 feet with a three pack.