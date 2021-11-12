AirPod Pro 2 launch just tipped for Q3 2022

Apple’s rumored AirPods Pro 2 could be released in the third quarter of 2022, aka roughly the launch period for the iPhone 14 .

This is according to regular tech tipster @FrontTron on Twitter. FrontTron, who has previously claimed supply chain sources, revised an earlier tweet that has the next-gen AirPods Pro slated for a second-quarter 2022 release at the very earliest, noting with confidence, that the new release window will basically be the fall of next year.

Release dates 💯AirPods 3: - 2021 Q3 ✅AirPods Pro 2:- At least 2022 Q2 ❎➡️ Changed to 2022 Q3 https://t.co/YaP39JoC0tNovember 12, 2021 See more

This rumor does partially track with predictions made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and regular tipster and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman; both have the AirPods Pro 2 slated for a 2022 release.

We’d place a very strong bet on seeing a next-gen iPhone in the fall of 2022, likely September time, as that when the iPhone 13 was revealed. We'd not be surprised to see the AirPods Pro 2 get showcased alongside it, as both devices tend to go hand-in-hand (or ear-in-ear).

And given Apple recently revealed the AirPods 3, it makes sense for it to wait a year before it takes the covers of another pair of wireless earbuds.

As for what to expect from the AirPods Pro 3 in some 12 months time, well, an evolution on the current AirPods Pro, likely with a refined design. We suspect possibly shorter stems and a boost in active noise cancellation. However, such features are common in some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, so Apple would likely want to do something a bit different.

Some tipsters have the next-gen AirPods Pro slated to get more health-focused features, such as skin-detection sensors and more fitness tracking abilities. The Air Pods Pro have accelerometers in them, so it’s not a huge step to see how Apple could take such tech and use it in conjunction with software and other sensors to better collect health and wellness data.

Alongside the hardware features, it wouldn’t be a big stretch to expect Apple to have done some software tuning, likely making better use of its spatial audio features to help the AirPods Pro 2 earn its ‘pro’ stripes.

In the meantime, while we wait for 2022 to come around, you might be interested in a new pair of wireless earbuds right now, so check out our collection of the Black Friday headphone deals.