Act fast — this MacBook Air Black Friday deal is the cheapest we've seen

Every Thanksgiving we get treated to epic Black Friday MacBook deals, but this year, MacBook fans are being treated to even more savings, thanks to Apple's new MacBook Air M1. The new laptop is driving down the price of its earlier 2020 counterpart.

Best Buy, for instance, has the MacBook Air (Intel/256GB) on sale for $799.99. That's $200 off and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen. It also means you can take home a $799 MacBook Air that's only been released earlier this year.

MacBook Air 2020: was $99 9 now $799 @ BestBuy

Taking home a 2020 MacBook Air for $200 less than its original price is the stuff dreams are made of. But, thanks to Best Buy, it's now a reality. This may no longer be the new kid on the block, but it's hardly aged at all and an absolute steal at this price. View Deal

This MacBook Air Black Friday deal is proof that there are ways to score a Mac without blowing your budget. Touting a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this model will normally set you back $999. But, with this deal, you can take it home for much less.

If you were hoping for a deal on Apple's new MacBook Air M1, you might have to wait till Black Friday proper. That said, this isn't the only hot laptop deal right now. So, we’re keeping a sharp eye out for all the best deals, so be sure to check back for additional savings as well as a look at the best Cyber Monday deals .

Shop more Black Friday sales