Forget Apple's Silicon MacBook — this ARM Chromebook boasts 14 hours of battery life

The newly-announced Acer Chromebook Spin 513 looks to offer battery life that goes beyond the concept of "all day" with a little extra juice left over for the morning. It's running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform (a first for the company), which is designed for endurance and LTE capabilities, which could make the Spin 513 a winner for portability's sake.

As Apple readies its own Apple Silicon MacBook powered by an A series ARM processor, the $399 Spin could proved to be a nice value-priced alternative for those with modest computing needs.

The Spin 513 certainly looks like a winner, as there probably won't be much in the way of the app compatibility issues that ARM-based Windows machines have faced. This Chromebook also includes the Google Play store, so you get the full access to Android apps.

Add it all up and you have a likely contender for the best Chromebook crown. Here's everything to know about the Acer Chromebook Spin 513.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 specs Display: 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen

Processor: Snapdragon 7c compute platform with octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU

Graphics: Qualcomm Adreno 618 (integrated)

Memory: Up to 8GB

Storage: Up to 128GB

Weight: 2.6 pounds

Dimensions: 12.2 x 8.2 x 0.6 inches

Connectivity: 802.11ac with 2x2 MIMO and optional 4G LTE

Ports: 2x USB-C ports, 1x USB-A port

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is set to come out in the U.S. in February 2021, where it will have a starting price of $399. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it drops a month earlier (Jan. 2021) at 429 Euro.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 design

The Chromebook Spin 513's got a aluminum top cover with a Gorilla Glass display and touchpad, a look that should give the semblance of a MacBook Air competitor. But unlike any Mac we've seen, its 360-degree hinges mean it can be rotated between the standard 2-in-1 modes: laptop, tablet, display and tent.

Weighing in at 2.6 pounds and measuring 0.6 inches thin, the Spin 513 is lighter than the 3.1-pound (0.6-inch thick) Asus Chromebook Flip C434, our favorite Chromebook overall.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 display

The Chromebook Spin 513 features a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen display, with a 78% screen-to-body ratio. That means you've got some bezels to tap around, as seen below. That's more than OK considering the tablet mode, where you'll need some space to grip without accidentally activating the screen.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 performance

The Chromebook Spin 513's octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU and integrated Qualcomm Adreno 618 should provide enough speed for basic Chromebook tasks. The press release announcing the Spin 513 highlighted its uses for "work, school and hobbies," and that the aforementioned processors would provide "enhanced multitasking and responsiveness."

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 battery life

Acer rates the Chromebook Spin 513 as lasting up to 14 hours on a single charge, which is huge (if true). That claim is tied to the power efficiency of the Snapdragon 7c compute platform, and this is the first Acer laptop to run on this technology.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 outlook

If the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 lasts as long as Acer says it does, and gives you all the standard Chromebook bells and whistles — all for $399? Well, we can't wait to test it in our lab to find out if that's the case, as we'll have a new top-ranked entry for our Best Chromebooks list.