This secret Apple Watch feature is genius — try it now

You might know how to use the Apple Watch to communicate through text messages or phone calls, but the smartwatch’s communication tools don’t end there — did you know that the Apple Watch can turn Siri into a personal translator?

Whether you’re traveling to a foreign country or trying to learn a new language, Siri can offer some assistance. With real-time translation support for 11 different languages, the Apple Watch’s built-in voice assistant can tell you how to say almost anything instantly.

Just say “Siri, how do I say {word or phrase} in {language}” to use Siri's real-time translation tool. For example, I asked Siri how to say “Where is the bus stop?” in Italian, because I’m manifesting a trip to Italy, obviously. I shared the results on TikTok, which you might’ve seen if you follow Tom’s Guide on TikTok .

Not only does Siri display the translation typed out, but it will also speak the translated word or phrase out loud. That way you can theoretically use it to give a cab driver instructions, or simply work on your enunciations.

This is one of the best Apple Watch features to try out if you haven’t already. Here are the 11 languages Siri can translate:

English

Italian

French

Spanish

Korean

Mandarin Chinese

Arabic

Brazilian Portuguese

German

Russian

Japanese

Siri’s translation feature works on the iPhone as well, though there’s something more discreet and James Bond-like about learning how to say a phrase in a different language from your wrist.

Now, I must note that Google Assistant also has this feature, meaning any of the best Android phones or best Google Home speakers can be used as a real-time translator. And you don’t need to ask Google Assistant “how do you say…” before each phrase — it enables a more natural conversation.

So if you want to take your Apple Watch’s translation skills to the next level, you should download iTranslate Converse (free). As one of the best Apple Watch apps we’ve tested, iTranslate’s tools better mimic what Google Assistant can do. The app can interpret a two-way conversation and afterwards send you a transcript, which is especially helpful for directions or recommendations while traveling. Plus iTranslate has support for 38 different languages.

But if you need a translation in a pinch, Siri’s version does the job. And that’s not all Siri on your Apple Watch can do. Do you know how to use Shazam on Apple Watch? Also be sure to check out our guides on how to set up your Apple Watch and the most important Apple Watch settings to enable or disable.