This hidden iPhone feature lets you identify any plant — try it now

Are you a budding botanist? Well, knowing how to identify plants on iPhone is definitely going to be one of the handiest hidden iPhone features for you.

With iOS 15, Apple gave iPhone users the ability to perform visual look ups on photos taken using the camera. The iPhone can now recognize and identify numerous subjects, one of which is plants!

This little known feature is useful in a few of ways. Obviously, keen gardeners and plant lovers can now simply take an image of a flower they like, look it up instantly (or when it suits them) and then go buy one for themselves, all without needing to ask for or remember the grandiose Latin name.

And what's more, both parents and pet owners can now figure out exactly what their pesky child or family dog has eaten — and whether it's dangerous — with just a few taps and swipes, potentially saving costly medical or veterinary fees.

As iPhone features go, this one's pretty nifty. So, without further ado, here's how to identify plants on iPhone.

As well as hidden features tutorials, we also have plenty of expertly crafted guides to help you make the right purchase. If you're looking for a new phone, make sure you read our comprehensive buyer's guides to the best phones, best cheap phones, best unlocked phones and best small phones.

You can also follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for more iPhone hacks and tutorials, just like this one.

How to identify plants on iPhone

1. Open the Camera app and take a photo of the plant you want to identify.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Open the Photos app and navigate to the image you just took. Swipe up from the bottom of the image to bring up the image info panel.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap the Look Up banner on the info panel. If it's worked and your iPhone has identified a plant, you will see "Plant >" grayed out on the banner.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Results of the look up will now pop up at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the Siri Knowledge entries to read more, or tap on the Similar Web Images to view more images and check your iPhone has found the right plant.

(Image credit: Future)

Now that you know how to identify plants on iPhone, why not go further with our guides to the hidden iPhone features everyone should know, how to transfer photos from iPhone to a computer and how to disable location tracking on iPhone.

If you are interested in plants, you can also check out our guide to what to plant in May for it to bloom in summer, and how to grow strawberries.