Need to know how to cancel a Peacock subscription? The good news for those who no longer want to pay for the streaming service from Comcast/NBCUniversal is that you can stop the company from billing you in a short number of steps.

The weird news is that, to paraphrase Lord of The Rings, nobody simply cancels a Peacock subscription. You simply downgrade it.

That's right, because free Peacock subscriptions exist, the way to stop paying for Peacock mostly revolves around plucking the Premium Peacock feather out of your account. Then, you still have a Peacock account — just one that isn't taking between $4.99 and $9.99 per month from you.

Personally, I'm stuck with Peacock. It's the home of WWE live streams in the U.S., so I'll have to finally stop watching those before I can get away from Peacock. The streaming service also has popular exclusives like The Office and Harry Potter movies.

Here's how to downgrade your Peacock subscription to a free account.

How to cancel a Peacock subscription

1. Log into PeacockTV.com and click your profile icon in the top right corner.

(Image credit: Peacock)

2. Select the Account option, which is also in the top right corner.

(Image credit: Peacock)

3. You'll (probably) need to sign into Peacock to confirm your right to access your account.

(Image credit: Peacock)

4. Next to your current Peacock plan, click "Change Plan."

(Image credit: Peacock)

5. Select the check box next to Peacock Free. You can stop looking for a "Cancel" button, because there isn't one.

(Image credit: Peacock)

6. Select "Change Plan" to confirm.

(Image credit: Peacock)

7. Under the images of all the stuff that Peacock already tried to get you to watch, select "Switch to Free." Never give into the 'begging' phase of account cancelation.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Congratulations, you're not paying for Peacock anymore! Although, technically, it appears you're now trapped with NBC's streaming service forever.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Here's how to cancel a Peacock subscription without going Free

Fortunately, for those who want to delete-delete their Peacock account, there is a way. It just takes more time and effort and energy than you probably want to give it. The below links were found on this NBCUniversal page, which was a headache to process.

1. Most US residents (except some of those in California) will need to go to this page and fill out the form as noted below. Peacock is the 'brand' you want to fill in for line 1.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

2. Or, as NBCU notes, "California residents with rights under the CCPA may click here and their authorized agents may click here for access or deletion requests. You can also call 1-800-447-0663.

Good luck escaping the Peacock!