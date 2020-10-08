Do you need a VPN on Fire Stick?

If you've got a Fire Stick as your way to access the wonderful world of online entertainment then you'll likely be on the lookout for a Fire Stick VPN. Well, you're here, so that's a given really. The key is finding the best VPN, as that could be the difference between it working and, to be blunt, failure.

Yup, since not all VPNs are created equal, many will simply be unable to work on a Fire Stick. So picking the right one is important, and coming here means you don't need to worry as we've done the work for you.

A VPN will allow you to appear to be somewhere you're not, using different servers to bounce your IP about. This means you can get around geo-restricted content to watch things like US Netflix when in the UK, ideal for holiday trips. It will also keep you anonymous and secure when online.

Our favourite is ExpressVPN because it does all of the above, does it well, and works on Fire Stick specifically. So when can you best use a VPN on your Fire Stick?

If you're going abroad

From accessing the media you're used to, be it streamed video or in some cases social media, it's all not a given when you go away. That applies to the Fire Stick too.

Some countries like China and Iran are very tight on VPN blocking, meaning very few will work, leaving you behind a firewall and unable to access what you need. It can also mean your personal data and browsing habits are available for snooping.

However, no matter where you go, you'll almost certainly be unable to access some sort of media you've become accustomed to - be it BBC iPlayer outside the UK or NBC's Peacock if you've traveled outside the US. A streaming VPN will let you flit around the globe, watching content and services you've lost access to because you're outside your home country.

The right VPN will get you what you want to watch but, crucially, it will do so while keeping your identity and location securely hidden.

If you want to watch blocked content at home

However, if you're staying at home, a VPN on your Fire Stick is still a useful piece of kit. By selecting a server location in a different country - say, the UK when you're in the US - you'll be able to access streaming sites that would initially be entirely blocked.

So, even if you're stuck at home with nowhere to go, you can take a virtual vacation and immerse yourself in another culture through your TV screen. Perhaps it's not quite the same as a three-month jaunt to Peru, but at least you'll be able to watch Gavin and Stacey in Louisiana.

If you want to secure your Fire Stick's data and traffic

Staying safe abroad doesn't just mean keeping your wallet in a zipped pocket - your digital identity is at risk of virtual pickpocketing too. From watching shows on your Fire Stick to browsing the web and playing games, it can all be tracked if you're using a local unsecured Wi-Fi network.

This also means you're open to hacking, snooping, advertising and, of course, government tracking. A VPN will keep you hidden and secure. It will also help to avoid throttling of your speeds, meaning it could be useful if you want to enjoy HD content on the big screen.

What's the best VPN for a Fire Stick?