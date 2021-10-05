Target Black Friday deals — best sales to expect in 2021

Target Black Friday deals are starting earlier than ever. The retailer recently announced that it will launch its Target Deal Days event on Sunday, October 10. While these aren't official Black Friday deals per se, it's still an attempt to get shoppers to start their holiday shopping earlier than ever.

In addition to the early sales, Target will also begin its holiday price matching guarantee on October 10. That means if you buy something on October 10 and its price drops on or before December 24, you can reach out to Target for a price adjustment. Target will also price match select competitors within 14 days of purchase. (Competitors include Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, Wayfair, Costco, GameStop, and others).

So as the holidays quickly approach, we're taking a look at what you can expect from Target Black Friday deals in 2021 along with the best sales you can get right now.

Target Black Friday deals — best early sales

Roku Express 4K Plus (2021): was $39 now $29 @ Target

The Roku Express 4K Plus is a wireless 4K streaming device with sharp resolution and vivid color. It loads fast, and you can use voice control to search for shows or channels. The remote is a good upgrade too — it's network-based, meaning you don’t have to worry about obstructions or having to point it right at the streaming hub to get it to work.View Deal

PowerXL 3qt Air Fryer: was $79 now $69 @ Target

Enjoy your favorite fried foods with up to 70% fewer calories. The turbo cyclonic air in this air fryer is superheated up to 400 degrees. The easy load basket can hold 3 quarts and can also be safely cleaned in a dishwasher. It features 8 presets for French fries, fish, bake, shrimp, chicken, steak, dehydrate, and reheat.View Deal

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $69 @ Target

The tiny Keurig K-Mini coffee maker lets you get single-serving coffee in any of Keurig's 100+ pod varieties, making 6-12 ounce quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. View Deal

Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $629 now $549 @ Target

The Vizio V-series TV is the perfect big-screen TV for shoppers on a tight budget. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Chromecast support, Apple AirPlay compatibility, Vizio's V-Gaming Engine for responsive console gameplay, and Vizio's voice remote. View Deal

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $549 @ Target

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ on sale at Target. View Deal

Target Black Friday deals — when is the sale?

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, which this year is November 26. However, like most major retailers, Target is known for offering its sales way ahead of the official Black Friday date. In fact, Target announced via press release that it will launch its Target Black Friday deals on October 10.

Target Black Friday store hours?

Target hasn't announced whether its stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Likewise, the retailer has yet to announce its store hours for Black Friday.

Target Black Friday deal ads: How to sign up

Shoppers can preview the upcoming week's Black Friday Now deals by signing up to receive Target’s weekly ad reminders.