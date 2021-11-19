Snag this $99 Chromebook now in Best Buy Black Friday deal

The Black Friday deals are happening now, and if you're in the market for a new Chromebook Best Buy is having a big sale at the moment that could save you hundreds of dollars.

This is a great opportunity to take advantage of some Best Buy Black Friday deals on Chromebooks in a range of prices, including some of our favorites. The discounts are pretty good, too -- right now the Asus CX22NA Chromebook is just $99 at Best Buy. That's more than half off its already affordable $219 price, and one of the better Chromebook Black Friday deals we've seen.

ASUS CX22NA 11.6" Chromebook: was $219 now $99 @ Best Buy

This is Asus Chromebook includes an 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of memory. It's also super-portable at 2.2 pounds, and users seem to like it, as seen by its average of 4 out of 5 stars from customer reviews. Save $200 now on this Black Friday Chromebook deal.

With an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, you won't be doing much more than web browsing, writing, and other lightweight work with this laptop. But that's what cheap Chromebooks are built for, and with a build-in web camera and microphone this is a solid laptop for video conferencing or remote learning.

In terms of ports, you get dual USB-C (one for charging), a media card reader for SD, SDHC and SDXC formats, a headphone jack and a USB-A port. That's pretty good for this price, especially as you can use the USB-C port you're not using for power as a way to add more ports via an adapter if you need them.

was $549, now $399 @ Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $549, now $399 @ Best Buy Best Buy has knocked $150 off the price of this model of one of our favorite Chromebooks. For a limited time you can get this Galaxy Chromebook 2 packing an Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage for just $399. That's not a lot of power, but web browsing and light productivity work will look great on the vibrant 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen.

If you can afford to spend a bit more the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for $399 at Best Buy, which is $150 off the usual $549 asking price. This is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now, and in our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review we praised this snazzy 2-in-1 for its beautiful QLED touchscreen, solid performance, and surprisingly good speakers.

For those who want a Chromebook with a bit more power under the hood, the HP Chromebook x360 is on sale for $449 at Best Buy. That's $250 off the usual $699 price of this 2-in-1 Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD.

HP Chromebook x360 14": was $699, now $449 @ Best Buy

Here's a good deal on this 2-in-1 Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD. The 14-inch 1080p touchscreen folds around back to let you use this silver Chromebook like a tablet, and the 11th Gen Intel CPU gives it enough power to tackle anything you can do in ChromeOS.

That's a great deal on this Chromebook, which has a big 14-inch 1080p touchscreen that folds around to lay flat on the back, letting you transform it into a bulky ChromeOS tablet. And with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU plus 8 GB of RAM, this HP laptop has enough power to handle web browsing, light productivity work, videoconferencing and remote learning with aplomb.