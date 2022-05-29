Get the best Xbox Series X wireless headset for $50 off in Memorial Day sale

There’s a lot to like about the Razer Kaira Pro gaming headset. It’s comfortable; it sounds great; it supports dongle-free wireless for both Xbox and Bluetooth devices. The only real sticking point is the fact that it costs $150 — a fact that you can ignore if you catch a steep discount as part of a Memorial Day sale. This weekend, you can get the Razer Kaira Pro for $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) — a discount of $50, or 33%.

There’s no special trick to getting the deal. Simply visit Amazon, and you’ll see the discount on the Kaira Pro before you even add the device to your cart. If you can live without Bluetooth connectivity, you can also get the standard Razer Kaira on sale for $80 (opens in new tab). That one usually costs $100. The Kaira Pro is a considerably better peripheral, though.

Razer Kaira Pro: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Razer Kaira Pro is a wireless gaming headset specifically designed for Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles. With easy connectivity, a comfortable fit and excellent sound quality, the Kaira Pro is well worth its full asking price — and an even better deal at $50 off.

In our Razer Kaira Pro review, we asserted that it's “one of the best gaming headsets for Xbox owners, particularly those in the market for a wireless model.” We praised the device’s easy setup with Xbox consoles, as well as its good sound quality, comfortable fit and lightweight design. The Bluetooth pairing can occasionally be a bit frustrating, but many wireless gaming headsets don’t offer Bluetooth at all.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Kaira Pro comes in three color schemes: white, green and black. However, only the black model is on sale for Memorial Day. While the black is arguably the most elegant one, it will admittedly look a little out of place if you’re trying to match it with an Xbox Series X, or one of the special edition Xbox One consoles.

Otherwise, this is just one of those all-around good gaming deals. The Kaira Pro is a fantastic peripheral, and $50 is a steep discount. Keep an eye out for other Memorial Day gaming sales, where we’ll track price drops on games, peripherals, consoles and more. Also be sure to check out our advice on how to never pay full price for a video game again.