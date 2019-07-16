Act Fast: Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones Now $99

Update 6:48 pm ET: This deal is 50% claimed so it may sell out soon.

Bose's noise-cancelling headphones have consistently been some of our favorite, and for Amazon Prime Day, the Bose Quiet Comfort 25 headphones are on sale for just $99.

That's 50 percent off their regular price of $198. These are the older, wired version, so make sure that your phone has a headphone jack or an adapter.

Bose QC25 Headphones was $198, now just $99 @ Amazon

These wired noise-cancelling headphones do an excellent job at blocking out the world around you, are very comfortable, and sound great. Includes an in-line remote and carrying case.

The QC 25 noise cancelling headphones come in an inline/mic remote, so you can use it to make calls. The package includes a compact case, so you can easily take the headphones with you when you fly or travel.

Also in the box is a AAA battery to get started and an airline adapter.