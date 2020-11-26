Black Friday sleep deals — Save on pillows, duvets, sheets, and more

Sleep easy knowing that you've scored the best possible price with these Black Friday sleep deals. Save big on sleep accessories such as pillows, bed sheets, weighted blankets, and even pajamas with these discounts. They're among the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen today. We've also found some fantastic Black Friday pillow deals from top brands like Allswell and Purple, and there are also some brilliant bed sheet deals from Tempur-Pedic, Casper, and Leesa.
The best mattress is incomplete without all the top bedding to match, so now is the best time to treat yourself to some fresh sheets or a weighted blanket to keep you cosy all through the festive season. Many mattress discounts come with added pillows or other sleep accessories when you buy right now, such as the current Nectar deal, that will bag you $400 off mattresses + $399 of free gifts when you buy today. If it's just the sleep accessories you're after though, you can still snag a fantastic saving this Black Friday. Keep reading to find our top picks.
Black Friday sleep accessory savings
Black Friday bed sheet deals
Tempur-Pedic Premium Soft Sheet Set: was $169 now $126 @ Tempur-Pedic
Available in five stunning colors and the right dimensions for just about every type of mattress, these soft sheets will keep you cool through the year thanks to their blend of rayon, from bamboo and cotton. View Deal
Percale Sheet Set + Duvet Cover: was $258 now $232 @ Casper
Made of 100% organic cotton and a breathable percale weave, these sheets are breathable and airy. They're also covered by a one year warranty and are available in six cool neutrals. Choose the "sheet set + duvet cover" option under "type" to see this deal. View Deal
Avocado Organic Linen Sheets: was $389 now $339 @ Avocado
Organic, high quality, and made in France, these 100% GOTS organic certified linen sheets are luxury, and also sustainable. View Deal
Black Friday duvet deals
Layla weighted blanket: was $129 now $99 @ Layla
Get $30 off this Layla weighted blanket in the Black Friday sales. It's designed to reduce stress and comes in three sizes. A great cheap weighted blanket. View Deal
Nectar Duvet: was $179 now $90 @ Nectar
The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet is super-soft and made of breathable cotton for warmth in winter, and cool sleeping in the summer. It's now 25% off on-site.View Deal
Casper Weighted Blanket: Save 10% @ Casper
Casper's new weighted blanket is available in a whole range of colors, sizes, and densities. It's recommended to choose a blanket that's 10% of your body weight for the ideal level of comfort, and it's also 10% off this Black Friday. View Deal
Black Friday sleep bundle deals
Cozy Nights Bundle Pajamas and SoftStretch Sheets: was $298 now $268 @ Purple
Stay in your bedsheets all day and night! Get a matching set of pajamas, made of the same soft material as your sheets, with this bundle. Great for gifting! View Deal
Purple Complete Harmony Bundle: was $566 now $452 @ Purple
Get two Harmony Pillows, SoftStretch Sheets, and a Mattress Protector with this brilliant sleep bundle from Purple Mattress. View Deal
Leesa Accessory Bundle: was $625 now $529 @ Leesa
In this bundle you'll get two premium memory foam pillows, a 100% organic cotton sheet set, a duvet cover and a high quality duvet insert with hypoallergenic design. View Deal
Black Friday pillow deals
Avocado organic pillows: was $89 now $71 @ Avocado
Avocado's organic, non-toxic pillows are reduced right now with code "PILLOWS20", and this will get you 20% off any Avocado pillow, including its range for yoga, meditation, and even for kids. View Deal
Allswell Cooling Gel Pillow: 25% off with code "TURKEY25"
The Allswell cooling gel pillow is designed to give you that fresh bed feeling all night long. With a layer of cooling gel covers the surface of the pillow and a removable washable cover, it's a fantastic choice for hot sleepers. View Deal
Black Friday mattress protector deals
Emma Mattress Protector: was $110 now $66 @ Emma
Use coupon "EMMABF" to get 40% off this mattress protector, meaning you can snag it for only $66 — its cheapest ever price. It's waterproof yet breathable, and comes with a 100-night trial. View Deal
Avocado mattress toppers: was $349 now $299 with code "TOP50" @ Avocado
Get $50 off any Avocado mattress topper right now using code TOP50 at checkout. It's made of organic latex, as well as wool and cotton, and comes from sustainable sources.View Deal
