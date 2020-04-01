Best Super Bowl TV deals in 2020

Super Bowl Sunday came and went with tons of Super Bowl TV deals, and many of those offers are still available. Shipping may be a little slower than it was then, but at least you're not rushing to get these Super Bowl TV deals in time for the big game, as sports are currently on hiatus.

Some of our favorite Super TV deals include thousands off 65-inch Samsung QLED TVs, and $100 off a 55-inch JVC set that marks it down to $299. We've also found big deals on LG OLED TV and NanoCell TVs (You can find all of these deals below).

So, even while we're only able to watch previous seasons of football, we've rounded up the best Super Bowl TV deals that are still available in this easy-to-browse list. That range includes huge 75-inch TVs and even super-cheap 4K sets, and make for fantastic Super Bowl TV deals for 2020.

Reminiscing about the big game? Check our Super Bowl 2020 guide for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIV — and these deals will have you ready for Super Bowl 2021.

The best Super Bowl TV deals you can get right now

OLED TVs

70-85 inch TVs

Samsung 75" 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $797 @ Walmart

A 75-inch Samsung TV for $797 is pretty unheard of. Yet despite its super low price, the Samsung NU6900 doesn't hold back. It offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and it'll upscale non-4K content to 4K via Samsung's CPU. As far as Super Bowl TV deals are concerned, this one is a winner. View Deal

RCA 70" 4K LED TV: was $799 now $469 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a big screen TV for your Super Bowl party, the RCA 70-inch (RTU7074) is a solid choice. It features 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Get it now for $330 below retail.View Deal

RCA 70" 4K Smart TV: was $899 now $549 @ Walmart

If you prefer a 70-inch TV with smart capabilities, the RCA RNSMU7036 is for you. It features Smart TV Virtuoso from RCA, which gives you access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, Vudu, Pandora, and more. View Deal

JVC 70" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $899 now $599 @ Walmart

This 70-inch JVC 4K TV is powered by Roku's OS, which makes it easy to stream content from your favorite apps. For a limited time, this TV is $300 off at Walmart and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals you can get right now.View Deal

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $498 @ Walmart

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is one of the biggest Element HDTVs you can buy. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform which gives you access to popular streaming apps.View Deal

Samsung 75" Q90 4K Smart TV: was $4,299 now $2,997 @ Best Buy

Samsung's Quantum series TVs offer over a billion shades of brilliant color which is more than standard 4K TVs. For a limited time, you can get the 2019 Samsung 75" Q90 4K Smart TV (QN75Q90RAFXZA) for an excellent price from Best Buy — but you'll need to click "Add to Cart" first to see the mammoth savings, one of the biggest Super Bowl TV deals around.View Deal

55-65 inch TVs

Hisense 55" 4K Smart TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Hisense 55H8F is a big-screen Android TV that won't break your budget. It offers HDR support, a fast 240Hz refresh rate, and built-in Google Assistant. It's one of the best cheap Super Bowl TV deals for budget shoppers. View Deal

2TCL 65" 4K Roku TV: was $498 now $428 @ Walmart

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Walmart is taking $70 off the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV (65S421). Roku's impressive streaming platform gives you access to your favorite apps once the game is over. View Deal

Vizio P-Series 65" 4K TV w/ $300 GC: was $2,198 now $1,198 @ Dell

The 2019 Vizio PX65-G1 uses QLED technology, but features 384 zones of local dimming to keep black levels pure. It's $1,000 off now!View Deal

Sony 65" X950G 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,398 @ Amazon

The Sony X950G is an Android TV with a svelte design, built-in Chromecast, and a dedicated Netflix Calibrated mode to make your Netflix streaming look its best. It's now $401 off and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals you'll find. View Deal

Sceptre 65" 4K TV: was $899 now $349 @ Walmart

You'll be hard pressed to find a cheaper 65-inch TV than this Sceptre. Sure, you're missing out on smart features, but if you want a no-frills Super Bowl TV — this is the model to get. It has 4K resolution and HDR support.View Deal

Hisense 55" 4K Roku TV: was $349 now $279 @ Best Buy

Want to spend the least amount of money on a new TV? Best Buy has the Hisense 55-inch R6070E3 Series TV on sale for $279.99. It's one of the least expensive Super Bowl TV deals around, yet it features the Roku OS, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Insignia 55" Fire TV w/ Echo Dot: was $429 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Insignia 55-inch Fire TV is one of our favorite Fire TVs. Even better, for a limited time it comes with a free Echo Dot. Best Buy is undercutting Amazon's price for this same bundle by $70. View Deal

LG 65" 4K Smart TV: was $649 now $479 @ Walmart

The LG 65UM6900PUA is packed with all the tech you could want in a Super Bowl TV including 4K resolution, HDR support (HDR10/HLG), and Smart TV capabilities. It's now $100 cheaper than it is normally.View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $3,000 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $3,000 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497. It's one of the best TV deals out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

Vizio 55" M-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV: was $498 now $398 @ Walmart

The Vizio M-Series (M556-G4) TV is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price. View Deal

Sony 65" Z9F Smart 4K TV: was $3,499 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The Sony 65-inch Z9F Master Series TV uses Sony's X1 Ultimate process to deliver video quality that's as closed to OLED quality as possible. It offers great upscaling to make HD sources look like 4K. It's now $1,700 off.View Deal

LG 65" NanoCell 8 Smart TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

This LG Nano 8 Smart TV features more than a billion colors for true-to-life picture quality. It includes built-in Alexa, so you can play music, control other smart home devices, and get news using simple voice commands.View Deal

LG 65" NanoCell 9 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The LG NanoCell 9 Series of TVs offer full array local dimming and LG's newer A7 Gen 2 CPU to deliver the best picture quality possible. Full array local dimming makes for darker, richer, and deeper colors. (The Nano 8 Series use local dimming). Amazon has it on sale for $1,096.99. View Deal

JVC 55" Roku TV: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

The JVC 55MAW595 is one of the cheapest Super Bowl TV deals you'll find. You get a 4K TV with Roku's excellent platform and HDR support for just $289.99. View Deal

RCA 60" 4K TV: was $599 now $329 @ Walmart

This 60-inch RCA TV isn't loaded with features, but what it lacks in smart capabilities it makes up for with its low price. It's now $270 off its normal retail price. View Deal

50-inch or less

Roku TV sale: deals from $99 @ Walmart

Act fast! For a limited time, Walmart has every Roku TV on sale with prices starting at $99. The sale includes 4K TVs from RCA, TCL, Hisense, Sharp, and more. This includes a 50-inch JVC 4K UHD TV that's now $259 ($90 off).View Deal

Sceptre 50" 4K TV: was $399 now $199 @ Walmart

It lacks smart capabilities, but if you want a big screen at a small price, you'll be hard pressed to beat deal. Walmart currently has the 50-inch 4K Sceptre LED TV on sale for $199, which is one of the cheapest Super Bowl TV deals we've seen. View Deal

Samsung 50" 4K Smart TV: was $429 now $295 @ Walmart

Here's one of the cheapest smart Samsung TVs you'll find. Walmart has the 50-inch U6900 series TV on sale for $295. The edge-lit LED TV also offers HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support. You must add the TV to your cart to see the sale price.View Deal

LG 49" 4K Smart TV: was $379 now $278 @ Walmart

The LG 49UM6950DUB is a 49-inch 4K smart TV that gives you every app and service offered on LG's more premium TVs, but for less. The IPS panel should look good from any angle, and the HDR10 support makes movies and shows pop with brighter colors and more realistic shadows. Get it now for $278.View Deal

