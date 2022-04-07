Prime Day TV deals 2022 — what to expect

Along with Echo speakers and Fire TV Sticks, Prime Day TV deals are among the most popular deals during Amazon Prime Day. Although we still don't know when is Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day TV deals will be here before you know it.

We've been covering Prime Day since its inception, so we're looking into our crystal ball to predict this year's Prime Day deals. After all, Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to upgrade to the TV you want at a price you can afford.

TV deals have dropped to record lows this year. From premium OLED TVs to massive 82-inch screens, each month has pushed TV prices lower than the previous. While the majority of Prime Day TV deals will come from Amazon itself, competitors like Best Buy and Walmart will also have noteworthy deals. Here's what you can expect.

Prime Day TV deals: What you need to know

TVs are among Amazon's top-selling products on Prime Day. Naturally, Amazon's own line of Fire TVs tend to get the biggest price drops. According to the retailer, it sold "millions of Fire TV Edition Smart TVs" during last year's Prime Day.

So if you're looking for an inexpensive smart TV, a Fire TV Edition set will be your best best. These TVs have sold for just under $100. The Insignia 24-inch 720p Fire TV (opens in new tab), for instance, can usually be found for about $100. It's likely the 39-inch version of this TV could sell for $99 on Prime Day.

If you want a TV with 4K resolution and HDR support, Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs are your best bet. Expect to see models such as the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV drop as low as $299 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV (now $349) (opens in new tab) could hit a similar or lower price point.

Prime Day isn't just about Amazon TVs. We'll also see deals on TCL, Hisense, LG, and Samsung 4K TVs. Expect TCL and Hisense to lead the charge in terms of price drops with 50-inch panels selling for under $279. Meanwhile, 70-inch TVs could sell for less than $549.

How cheap will OLED TVs get on Prime Day?

(Image credit: LG)

While the majority of Prime Day TV deals will focus on LCDs, we expect to see more OLED TV deals this year. For instance, LG's 48-inch 4K OLED has frequently sold for $795 this year, and Prime Day could bring about further price cuts on that TV.

Likewise, 75-inch TV deals will plummet below $649 bringing these big-screen TVs to more households across the country. While we don't recommend you buy an 8K TV yet — there's little content to watch — we've noticed more 8K TV deals from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung. This could be the year we see a 75-inch 8K TV for just $1,499. (Their current price low has been $1,799).

Tips for scoring the best Prime Day TV deals

Our top rule when shopping on Prime Day is to price check everything. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel , a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. For example, if you see the AirPods Pro on sale for $219 on Prime Day, CamelCamelCamel will show you that they hit $169 in November. In other words, it exposes fake deals so you can avoid them. Shop at Amazon's competitors: Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart will have anti Prime Day TV deals. They'll try to undercut Amazon with lower prices or tempting freebies. So if you spot a TV at a price you like, it's worth price checking that TV at any of Amazon's top competitors.

Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart will have anti Prime Day TV deals. They'll try to undercut Amazon with lower prices or tempting freebies. So if you spot a TV at a price you like, it's worth price checking that TV at any of Amazon's top competitors. Don't trust Amazon's reviews: We all read Amazon's user reviews. However, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it's become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up. Sites like Fakespot (opens in new tab) can help you weed our fake reviews from real ones.

We all read Amazon's user reviews. However, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it's become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up. Sites like Fakespot can help you weed our fake reviews from real ones. Avoid buying refurbished: Buying refurbished is a great way to save money. However, we're not fans of refurbished TVs. The main reason is because you never know how "scratched and dented" the TV you're about to buy really is. Should it not meet your standards, you could be on the hook for return shipping. Unless the savings are massive, we'd stay away from refurb TVs.

Prime Day TV deals vs. Best Buy and Walmart

Amazon isn't the only retailer with Prime Day TV deals. Rivals Best Buy and Walmart tend to offer equally aggressive TV sales during Amazon's retail holiday. In fact, last year Best Buy mirrored — and on a few occasions trumped — Amazon's Prime Day TV deals by price matching Amazon and in a few occasions offering freebies that Amazon wasn't offering.

If you recall, a few years ago Best Buy and Amazon hammered out a deal wherein Best Buy became a certified seller of Amazon's Fire TV Edition TVs. As a result, they both tend to offer the same prices, although Best Buy at times has better stock of certain models.

Meanwhile, Walmart tends to offer impressive Prime Day TV deals on models Amazon doesn't promote, such as Sceptre and Vizio. We'll keep track of every retailer's deals, but it's worth noting that when it comes to TVs — Amazon is just one of a few retailers with excellent deals.